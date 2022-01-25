Bob Kiss to be honored during State of the State

In a historic moment, the House of Delegates will honor longtime House of Delegates Speaker Bob Kiss during the State of the State address on Thursday.
Kiss, who practiced law in Beckley, died on Nov. 5 after he lost a battle to cancer at age 63. Kiss served as speaker of the House from 1997 until 2007, the longest term served by any speaker. He served 18 years as an elected member of the House and was chairman of the House Finance Committee.
Del. Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, asked the House to honor Kiss by passing the resolution, which commemorates him and his service to the state.
"He'd never let you do this," Bates said Tuesday. "That's the irony of the whole thing; he can't stop us now."
Bates said that Kiss went to great lengths to focus the limelight away from himself, which makes the House resolution more poignant and necessary.
"He always made sure that other people got the credit for the things that he did," said Bates. "That's why a lot of things he did have somewhat gone unrecognized."
Kiss, a Raleigh County Democrat, was born in New Jersey but moved frequently due to his father's employment in the U.S. Air Force. After graduating from law school at Ohio State University, he moved to Beckley and joined the Gorman Sheatsley law firm. He married Melinda Ashworth Kiss, the daughter of the late Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Robert Ashworth, who died in 2008 at age 99.
According to his biography on the Bowles Rice website, Kiss served as the state budget director under Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin and the governor's designee for the Board of Treasury Investments, where he served as chairman of the Investment Committee; the Water Development Board; the West Virginia Housing Development Fund; and the Early Childhood Planning Task Force.
He was also chairman of the Investment Management Board.
Kiss helped to craft legislation for major economic and fiscal matters, including West Virginia's Rainy Day Fund, Medicaid and PEIA, School Building Authority, the state tax policy, water and sewer infrastructure, state health care, Workers' Compensation, tax increment financing (TIF) and state retirement systems.
After leaving office, he moved to Charleston and joined the Bowles Rice law firm, but he remained connected to Beckley throughout his life.
"Beckley was his adopted home," explained Bates, a Beckley resident who is from Australia. "He was all in.
"I was inspired by him, that he found a home, and the more he gave to it, the more it gave to him.
"He loved Beckley. He loved West Virginia, and he wanted to make it a better place to be, so he was certainly a big influence on my life."
Bates said that, despite his many accomplishments, Kiss would not allow monuments to be built to himself. He declined to place his name on roads, the Raleigh Convention and Visitors' Center, or Tamarack and turned down other proposed honors.
"The only thing that has his name on it is a dining room at the senior citizens center in Raleigh County," Bates said. "They wanted to do something at the Convention Center.
"He wouldn't let them do that. Tamarack. You go down the list but the dining room at the senior center is the only thing I'm aware of.
"It was never about him.
"But he can't stop us now."
Kiss' resolution will be read prior to Gov. Jim Justice's State of the State address, as all members of state government are present, including the living House speakers, current Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Tim Armstead (2015-2018), Tim Miley (2013-2015), Richard Thompson (2007-2013), and Chuck Chambers (1987 to 1997).
"Legislators have this bond," said Bates. "You go through things together.
"There's a weight that comes with that office. There's very few people that have that responsibility.
"Because of that, they have a bond," he added. "All the living speakers certainly respected Bob and knew Bob, and that's why they're going to be there.
"They recognize his contribution, and they also recognize the work that goes into it, that no one sees.
"It's going to be pretty cool to have them all in the same room."
Elected officials and other state officials will be present, along with justices from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
Bates said that Kiss' widow, Melinda Ashworth Kiss, will be present. He added that the resolution is a way of helping Kiss' twin sons, who are now in college, to understand the important role Kiss held in leading the direction of the state while they were small.
Bates also plans to establish a fund in memory of Kiss at the non-profit Beckley Area Foundation.