greenville, s.c. — The following students are among over 620 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester.
Virginia Gilbert, a Junior English major from Nimitz.
Sarah Johnson, a Senior Voice Performance major from Mount Nebo.
To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business. BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.