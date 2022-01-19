Bob Cannon, Beckley's chief code enforcement officer, has died

Bob Cannon, long-time chief code enforcement officer for the City of Beckley, has died, Mayor Rob Rappold reported Wednesday morning.
Cannon had retired in spring 2021 after serving more than three decades with the Code Enforcement Office. He was regarded as one of the most knowledgeable code officials in the state and routinely advised other municipalities across the state on matters of code enforcement.
He had worked in local radio prior to joining the city's Code Enforcement office. He had maintained ties with local radio station WJLS while leading the office. Cannon also served on the board of the West Virginia Code Official Association. Prior to his retirement, he spearheaded the successful merging of the Fire Safety and Building Code departments for the City of Beckley, resulting in the education and certification of several city firefighters as code enforcers, the mayor said.
"Bob was with the City for 36 years," Rappold said. "He was highly regarded as one of the most knowledgeable code officials in the state and had a strong following statewide.
"Bob was very intelligent and had a very appealing sense of humor.
"His early vocation as a broadcaster influenced his ability to communicate on many topics.
"He will be greatly missed but always remembered for his contribution to the City of Beckley."
In an email to heads of city departments early Wednesday, Rappold wrote that Cannon's death is a sad day for Beckley and code officials who relied on Bob’s expertise during "a long and distinguished career."
For years, Cannon, 79, attended meetings of the Beckley Common Council. He sat, unobtrusively, during the meetings. He rose only to give reports to council and to answer questions.
Cannon's presence in Beckley for nearly 40 years was all-encompassing. He maintained a private life while working with the public in radio and as code enforcement, making decisions regarding city buildings and zoning codes, some of them difficult.
"He spent a lifetime in the public eye, either on the radio or in city politics," noted Raleigh Commissioner Greg Duckworth on Wednesday. "With his radio personality, and his experience with Beckley politics, there was probably a lot of people who knew him, who didn't even know that they knew him.
"There were people hearing him on the radio for all of those years, and with the Code Enforcement, he had just been involved in the public eye for a lifetime."
Duckworth said Cannon was a "straight shooter."
"I guess you'd have to be, to be in Code Enforcement," he said.
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter said Tuesday was "a sad day" in Beckley.
"We've lost a wonderful public servant in Bob Cannon, who served the citizens of Beckley for many decades," said Hunter. "Patience, resilience, kindness and, most importantly, loyalty are words I's use to define Bob Cannon. He'll be forever remembered."
Cannon was married for 57 years to Ellen Fink Cannon, according to his obituary. He was the father of Leighanne Cannon Guiliani of Westover, Mark Lane of Virginia, Greg Lane of South Carolina and Robert Cannon of Lakeland, Fla.
Born Robert Leigh Cannon in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, near Green Bay in 1942, to Robert and Irene Cannon, Cannon moved to the state as a young person. His father was an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army during World War II. After the war, the Army stationed the elder Cannon in Bridgeport.
Cannon told The Register-Herald in 2009 that the family spent four years in Bridgeport.
“We never stayed anywhere that long, so I managed to finish high school in Bridgeport,” he said.
In 1983, Chuck Shoemaker was mayor of Beckley. He offered Cannon a job with his administration.
Cannon started his career in the city in 1983.
“I did a variety of tasks," he said in 2009.
In 1984 and 1985, Cannon was assigned the task of combining the City of Beckley and Raleigh County zoning and code enforcement departments. At the time, the move was controversial and provoked a backlash from some in the city.
Cannon, however, pushed forward with the project, saying that it was the best for the city.
He told The Register-Herald in 2009 that building code inspectors are sometimes considered “the bad guy,” but he believes that comes from those who aren’t familiar with what they really do.
“Most people are believing things about zoning, building codes and our agency that just aren’t true,” Cannon said. “They think building inspectors are going to tell them what they can do on their own property and how they are supposed to build it. We have to deal with health department regulations, Public Service Commission regulations and various requirements from utility companies, but we are the ‘bad guys’ that have to tell you that.”
Cannon had a keen mind, as many who knew him commented.
He had worked in media when he first came to Beckley, starting his career with WJLS and later delivering news and weather on WCIR, a newer Top 40 station that was becoming popular in Beckley in the mid-1980s.
Bill O'Brien, former mayor of Beckley and popular WJLS radio personality, hired Cannon when he first came to Beckley.
"He was just smart as they come and knew how to handle everything," said Bill O'Brien. "When your'e dealing with the news, and the public, there are some situations that need expertise.
"He knew how to handle that."
At WJLS, Cannon launched the WJLS Holiday Basketball Tournaments and served as news director, putting together the High School State Championship games which WJLS broadcast.
"He did more than just regular on-air work," said O'Brien. "He thought out of the box."
Cannon did the play-by-play coverage of basketball for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Cannon left FM radio and headed to WOAY-TV in Oak Hill, where he performed on-air commentaries, news and sports. Later, he returned to radio and helped to develop a station in Mullens, serving as general manager.
Years later, he would return to radio at WJLS, where O'Brien hired him again.
"He used to call himself 'Mr. Wonderful,'" recalled O'Brien, chuckling. "I think he believed it.
"He would come to the station about 4:30, 5 in the morning and work until 8 a.m., and then go down two blocks to the city and then work there for the rest of the day," he recalled. "Non-stop energy, and just brilliant at handling everything."
Later, said O'Brien, he and Cannon would work together again — O'Brien as mayor from 2014 to 2016, and Cannon as chief enforcement officer.
Cannon was a longtime member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, where he was active in Knights of Columbus.
He retired in the spring of 2021 and moved to Morgantown the same year.
"I knew Bob for a long time, and he always impressed me with his knowledge on a wide range of subjects," said city treasurer Billie Trump. "I also enjoyed his great sense of humor.
"It is tragic that he only enjoyed his retirement for a short time."
Councilman Tom Sopher (Ward I) said he was sorry to learn of Cannon's death.
"He worked a long time for such a short retirement, but, you know, he enjoyed his work," Sopher said. "And that's why he waited so long to retire."