The Greenbrier County Board of Appeals will meet on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. in the County Commission Courtroom located in the New Courthouse Annex at 912 Court St. N., Lewisburg, W.Va., to consider an appeal by John P. and Romayne Casey of the floodplain issued by the county regarding a building permit application for a structure located in the Frankford District.
The board will also consider adoption of bylaws and hold an election of officers.
