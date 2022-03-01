Larry Ford is a man of many hats.
Though most know him for the hat he wears as president of the Raleigh County Board of Education, on Tuesday the hat he donned was unlike any others.
For starters, it appeared to be roughly a foot tall and had red and white stripes.
While it may seem out of place, the hat went right along with the rest of his outfit, which included a red bow tie, painted-on whiskers and a black velvet jumpsuit with white fur on the chest and a tail.
He was, of course, dressed as Cat in the Hat, one of Dr. Seuss’ most notable characters, in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday on Wednesday.
As part of national celebrations for the famous author’s birthday, community members often visit grade schools to read aloud Dr. Seuss books to children.
Ford said it’s a tradition that’s he personally carried out since 2006 after being elected to the board of education.
He said he still remembers the call he received from a teacher at Coal City Elementary School all those years ago, asking if he’d read to students as part of this special day.
“So I said yeah, but I didn't know what I was doing because I’d never read to kids because we didn’t have any children,” he said. “So I got this book and I went to my pastor and I said, ‘Can you show me how to read to children?’ So she read the book to me and I thought, ‘OK, I can do that,’ and then it just kind of grew from there.”
In this year’s celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, which Ford did a day early, Ford made his way to six elementary schools dressed as Cat in the Hat.
One of the first stops he made Tuesday morning was at Mabscott Elementary, where he visited a pre-K and Kindergarten classes.
In Leah Evans’ pre-K class, Ford read “Yertle the Turtle,” which is about a turtle king who wants to expand his kingdom even at the expense of his own turtle subjects.
Ford said he loves reading to the young children of Raleigh County because of the way their faces light up while they’re being read to.
“That opens up the whole world to them and it'll take them to places that they may not ever get to go,” he said. “And you got to start to plant that seed early in their life, for the love of reading.”
When it comes to reading, Ford said the benefits are nearly endless, which is why he comes back year after year.
“I watch 'Jeopardy!' all the time and so often people come out and ask, ‘How did you get so smart?’ And most of the time, those people who win say that they’ve always read,” he said.
As part of this annual tradition, Ford also passed out Dr. Seuss pencils and bookmarks to those he read to as well as children he passed in the hallways.
Ford said he’s probably given away close to 20,000 Dr. Seuss pencils over the years.
He added that Covid has prevented him from visiting schools as Cat in the Hat the last two years, so he was more than thrilled to be able to be back.