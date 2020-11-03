Paul Blume, a retired Beckley Police Department captain and coordinator of the Southern Regional Highway Safety Program, claimed a victory in a race for the Division 5 Raleigh County Magistrate seat.
Blume claimed 11,085 or 38 percent of nearly 29,000 ballots cast in the four-person race against Stephanie French, Brian Moore and John Stephen Mays for the seat that former Raleigh Magistrate Steve Massie had left vacant when he retired in March.
Massie had won the race against French and write-in candidates Moore and Gary Vaughan in May, prompting Raleigh Circuit Court Chief Judge Andy Dimlich to appoint attorney Pat Lamp to fulfill the rest of Massie's term, following the May election.
West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals approved for the race to appear on the November ballot.
Blume was a first-time candidate when he ran unsuccessfully in May against incumbent Rick Jones for the Division 3 race.
He said Tuesday night that the support he received Tuesday was humbling.
"I was running because I thought I could be a good magistrate for Raleigh County," Blume said. "I have a lot of support across the county.
"I feel truly humbled that many people supported me."
Blume said he believes his experience in law enforcement resonated with voters.