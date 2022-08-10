A three-part series of community education classes on Bluegrass and Appalachian History is planned at New River Community and Technical College’s Nicholas County Campus in Summersville starting Sept. 13.
Musician Sammy Murphy will lead the class series providing an introduction into Appalachian history. Participants in the class series will learn how to care for a string instrument and receive basic lessons on how to play guitar, mandolin, banjo, bass, fiddle and dobro. Course content will advance throughout the series. Classes can be taken separately or as a series.
All classes will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The cost for each six-week class is $250, and preregistration is required for the first class by Sept. 2.
Visit https://www.newriver.edu/community/ for information on upcoming classes or to register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
