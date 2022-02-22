The Bluefield University Department of Theatre will present Thornton Wilder’s classic of the American stage, Our Town, February 24, 25, and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and on February 27 at 3 p.m. in Harman Auditorium on the Bluefield University Campus.
Reserved tickets are $10 for adults/$5 for students and senior adults. Tickets will be $12 and $7 at the door.
Written in 1938, Our Town tells the story of the sleepy little New England village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, and its inhabitants. The play focuses specifically on the relationship between school sweethearts George Gibbs and Emily Webb.
The three- act play covers twelve years in the couple’s life and the town’s history, with Act I set in July of 1901, Act II set three years later in 1904, and Act III in 1913.
The play, set on an empty theater stage and narrated by an omniscient stage manager, uses the illusion of theater as a metaphor for the mystery of life, love, and eventually death.
Our Town won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1938 and is considered one of the most critical plays in the American theatrical repertory.