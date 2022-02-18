The Bluefield University Art Gallery is hosting Gerri Young’s “Plein air is my escape, but sometimes it rains” exhibit now through April 1.
“This exhibition is a bit of an artistic buffet — it offers a little bit of a lot of things,” Young said.
“Gerri is a unique artist as she uses a variety of techniques in her work,” said Walter Shroyer, chair of the art department. “She can take an ordinary scene and be able to capture the most important aspects. She expertly paints a variety of textures and is able to push the contrasts making the view alive.”
Young works with acrylic, watercolor, pencil, ink, and experiments with oil. She enjoys working with different media and subjects, as shown in this exhibit.
“More often than not, I paint with watercolor in various journals, but my recent plein air acrylic landscapes have proven to be a source of pride as several have been accepted into juried local and even a national show,” she said.
Young is a member and former president of the Blacksburg Regional Art Association. She is a resident of Blacksburg, where she spent many childhood summers at her grandparents’ farm. Though art has always been part of her, she discovered her capabilities and potential after moving to Blacksburg.
“I got to know Gerri's work through the Blacksburg Regional Artist Association. I was very impressed by her talent and asked her if she would be interested in having a show at Bluefield University,” Shroyer added.
Young is a member of the Floyd Center for the Arts, Montgomery Museum in Christiansburg, and The Studio School in Roanoke, as well as a signature member of the Virginia Watercolor Society. Her work has been displayed at the national Virginia Mennonite Retirement Center exhibition, Virginia Tech’s Hahn Horticulture Garden in the annual Simply Elemental event, the Alexander Black House, the Montgomery Museum, and numerous New River Art Biennial Exhibitions.
“Today, I share my art with confidence, and it brings me (mostly) pleasure, new friends, new places, and a sense of confidence in both the out of doors and my studio,” Young said.
For more information about Gerri Young, visit https://www.gerriyoungart.com.
