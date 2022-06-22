Bluefield University announces Dr. Michael Salmeier as provost

Bluefield University President David Olive has announced the appointment of BU’s next Provost, Dr. Michael Salmeier.
Dr. Salmeier is an accomplished scholar, author, administrator, and professor with demonstrated experience in advancing academic programs. Dr. Salmeier completed his undergraduate work in Bible Theology at Life Pacific University, obtained his master’s degree in New Testament and Theology from Biola University, and holds a Master of Studies in Theology and a Doctorate in Theology from the University of Oxford (UK).
Dr. Salmeier comes to BU following the retirement of Provost Dr. Marshall Flowers, who has served at Bluefield University since 2015.
Dr. Salmeier has taught for over 20 years at Life Pacific University, Asia Life University, Azusa Pacific University, and Biola University. He has also served as Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer for over 13 years at Life Pacific University (CA).
Dr. Salmeier is the author of Restoring the Kingdom: The Role of God as the ‘Ordainer of Times and Seasons’ in the Actos of the Apostles, which explores Luke’s characterization of God in three strands: God as the King who establishes and restores Israel’s king, who establishes his people, and who directs events.
“We are truly privileged to have identified and secured Dr. Michael Salmeier as our next Provost and Chief Academic Officer to guide and develop our academic programs,” said President David Olive. “Dr. Salmeier has a demonstrated record of achievement in academic program development and successful navigation of accreditation standards. He is a person of strong faith, a humble spirit, and comes with a desire to serve our students, faculty, and the BU community well.”
Dr. Salmeier and his wife, Jonelle, have two children and will join the BU Family on August 1.
“Jonelle and I are thankful to President Olive as well as the search committee and grateful for the opportunity to join the BU community,” said Dr. Salmeier. “We believe we are responding to the Lord’s call. I look forward to building on the work of Dr. Flowers as we continue to foster a Christ-centered educational community preparing leaders to transform their world.”