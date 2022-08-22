BLUEFIELD — A 3-year-old toddler died after being struck by a vehicle on Brierwood Lane in Bluefield, Bluefield Police Department officials said.
The incident occurred Sunday around 5 p.m.
The child, a boy, was playing in the street, Lt.-Detective Kenny Adams said.
“At this time there appears to be no foul play,” Adams said. “It was an accident.”
Adams said an investigation into the death is continuing, but no charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.
Child Protective Services is also investigating the case, Adams said.
