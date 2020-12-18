Bluefield State College buys former hospital

BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College is purchasing the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center and will use the facility to provide a dorm and instruction space for its Health Science programs.
The Princeton Community Hospital Board of Directors approved the sale and transfer of the property to BSC during its meeting Thursday evening at the Chuck Mathena Center.
The motion, made by board member Dr. Joe Ellington, said the purchase will include the entire facility as well as 67 acres at its location on Cherry Street in Bluefield.
Ellington said BSC will then lease back part of the facility to PCH for its emergency department, which will continue operations at the site.
Board members voted unanimously for the sale.
“We are excited,’” said BSC President Robin Capehart after the approval. “We needed to expand our programs but we had no room.”
With the dorm space (about 90 rooms) and plenty of other rooms to use as classrooms as well as a cafeteria, the facility will aid in the expansion of programs not only in the health science field but also other fields on campus, he added.
“This will not only help attract students from this region, but from many other areas as well,” he said.
Capehart said the purchase should be finalized by the first of the year and the facility will be ready for BSC students in the fall.
Work on the needed renovations should start early next year.
Capehart praised PCH and its board for their cooperation and help.
BSC Board of Governors Chair Rev. Garry Moore was also at the board meeting.
“This is wonderful,” he said of the purchase. “One thing about a hospital and a college, they are both institutions of hope. Then when you take the two and combine them, it makes for a wonderful investment for this whole area.”
Moore said students will not only get a “great quality education there, but have everything accessible right there at hand. They just have to walk down the hall for a class.”
“The need for not only the education for health care workers but the need for health care is so vital at this particular juncture, especially in the middle of a pandemic,” he said, adding that it is also still in the midst of heart disease, cancer, diabetes and all the major chronic diseases still out there.
“This is an opportune time for all of us to come together and pull together and work together as a team,” he said.
PCH bought BRMC last year with the hope of using both hospitals’ strengths and building on that.
However, the financial impact from the pandemic resulted in closing in-patient and ancillary services at BRMC but leaving the emergency department open.
After that happened, options for the facility started being explored.
Earlier this year, PCH and BSC signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that set the stage for the college to move its health science programs to the facility.
Capehart said the college had already been working with PCH to determine the specific health care employment needs of the area and discussing the logistics and procedural hurdles to go through in order to establish training programs in those areas.
“On our campus, we have two problems,” he said. “First, adding new programs would require more space and, that, we don’t have. Second, housing. Expanding our current programs and adding new ones will provide us the opportunity to attract students from all over West Virginia and throughout the region. To bring those students here, we need housing – something, as you may know, that we’ve made one of our highest priorities.”
BSC also has its first on-campus housing in more than 50 years under construction, the first of four units that will house 30 students. That unit will also be open in fall 2021 for occupancy.
Ted Lewis, BSC provost, said when the MOU was signed he was excited about the opportunity and using the facility will help BSC provide programs that are needed by the community.
“We will have expanded new programs as well,” he said. “We are looking at several new programs right now so we have some things on the table. We have been meeting with other hospitals to see what their needs are and what kind of needs we can help fulfill.”
Lewis said the programs help fill “high-demand, highly skilled” jobs.
The transfer of existing programs from the current BSC campus to BRMC does not need to be approved by the state Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), he said, but adding a program must have approval, which is based on demand in the community.
“They have streamlined the process (for approval of new programs),” he said, adding that BSC is looking at a field of 14 possible new programs. “As we are bringing those programs in, we have to get HEPC approval as well as the Higher Learning Commission (the accrediting agency).”
Lewis said the college does have to go through some steps, but the bottom line on approval is based on need/demand.
The waiting period for approval has also been streamlined, he added.
Capehart said Thursday the facility has been inspected by an architect and is “in great shape.”
Cafeteria services will also be offered to students.