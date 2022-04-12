Bluefield mulling idea of opening some areas to ATV traffic

Bluefield is considering the possibility of allowing limited ATV traffic in the city.
The idea surfaced during the City Board meeting Tuesday after Michael Constantino, owner of Four Wheeler Heaven ATV resort in Bramwell, talked about the benefits.
Constantino said ATV riders currently just pass through Bluefield on their way to various resorts in western Mercer County and McDowell County.
The riders, Constantino said, have expensive equipment and disposable income. He said they would spend money if they could stay in the city and drive their ATVs in parts of the city as well as to trailheads. That would mean using Rt. 52.
“Bluefield is the first thing they (ATV riders) see,” he said, referring to driving through the city on their way to accommodations in Bluewell, Bramwell and other places. “I think it’s an untapped revenue for this town…”
Restaurants, hotels and other businesses like ATV rentals would benefit, he said, with houses also being purchased for accommodations.
He said all of these accommodations and amenities are needed as the demand increases.
"We can't meet the demand in rentals and housing," said Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).
Todd Irwin, owner of WV ATV Resort in Rock, said Bluefield is the gateway to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System. He said the ATV industry attracts more than traditional male riders.
“People are now bringing their families,” he said, adding that the resorts are shifting gears for a more family-oriented experience.
Irwin described the trail system as a “Disney in the woods” for families. He said visiting families look for a variety of other things to do including having access to a pool, nature walks, golf courses, zip lines and water sports.
Constantino, Irwin and Null attended the board meeting to review the growth of tourism — the ATV industry in particular.
Constantino said permit sales for the Hatfield-McCoy are expected to top a record 100,000 this year.
That means a lot of people coming through Bluefield, but he pointed out they are now only stopping on their way in or out for food.
Those stops could also decline once the King Coal Highway segment to Airport Road is open.
City Manager Cecil Marson said he can see some benefits to bringing more people into the downtown area and since many ATV riders now come here during the winter, especially during the holidays, it could also enhance attendance at events.
Board member Matt Knowles expressed concern for ATVs in residential areas. The city has the option to limit the streets on which ATVs can be ridden.
Other places, like Pineville, have maps ATV riders use to clearly show them where they are permitted to drive, Constantino said.
Mayor Ron Martin said he does not want to see ATVs on city streets unless they are fully insured.
“We could stipulate they are insured,” Marson said, referring to the leeway the city has in setting the rules.
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said, according to state code, municipalities have considerable leeway with regulating ATVs.
He said ATVs could be required to be “street legal,” which means registered, licensed and insured.
“We would have a pretty decent amount of control as to hours of operation, access to roadways and what our requirements would be,” he said.
A bill passed in 2020 allows the use of street legal vehicles like ATVs and UTVs to be used on roadways (except interstates) for up to 20 miles.
An owner needs to obtain a valid registration card and a certificate of insurance as well as a license plate issued by the DMV.
However, most ATVs are not street legal.
Constantino said most riders like to visit the area, park their trucks for the duration of their stay and use their ATVs to get around, which from Bluefield would mean using Rt. 52.
Marson said the city can take a look at it from a legal standpoint and also talk to Police Chief Dennis Dillow.
“We need to get it out to the community, too,” he said. “What we can do is capture some of the revenue and bring folks into the city, if possible.”