A Bluefield man was sentenced Thursday to eight years and one month in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Eric Lee Flack, 43, admitted that on July 28, 2020, he sold approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine for $5,600 to an undercover informant. Flack also admitted to selling quantities of hydromorphone to the same undercover informant on two separate occasions in September and November 2020. He received approximately $3,500 for each transaction, and both occurred in Bluefield, W.Va.
Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.