Eric Lee Flack, 43, of Bluefield, pleaded guilty Monday to a federal drug crime.
According to court documents, Flack admitted that on July 28, 2020 he sold approximately one pound of methamphetamine for $5,600 to an undercover informant working with law enforcement.
Flack also admitted to selling quantities of hydromorphone to the same undercover informant on two separate occasions in September and November 2020 receiving approximately $3,500 for each transaction. Each drug transaction occurred in Bluefield, West Virginia.
Flack pleaded guilty to distribution of more than 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 2.