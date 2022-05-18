A Bluefield man pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Torrey Hairston, 34, admitted that law enforcement officers found a pair of 9mm semi-automatic pistols, a Beretta Nano and a Glock 26, after responding to a report of a domestic altercation at his residence on March 19, 2021.
One of the firearms was in Hairston’s pocket and the other was on the floor of Hairston’s apartment.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Hairston knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his March 29, 2017, conviction for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in Mercer County Circuit Court.
Hairston is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 12 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell is prosecuting the case.