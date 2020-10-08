Bluefield College is moving its Homecoming celebration to a virtual, online event.
This decision, a change from the traditional in-person event, is in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and continued efforts to adhere to state and local regulations.
Alumni and friends are invited to celebrate the BC @ HOMEcoming celebration Oct. 9-11.
The homecoming weekend will feature online reunions, award ceremonies, contests, worship and a virtual escape room experience.
For a schedule of virtual events, visit bluefield.edu/homecoming. For more information about BC @ HOMEcoming, contact Nicole Kaklis, director of alumni relations and annual fund giving, at Nicole.kaklis@bluefield.edu or 276-326-4370.