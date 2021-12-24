A new bus transfer station in Bluefield is scheduled to open in the first half of 2022, the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced.
The Bluefield Transfer Station on Bluefield Avenue is a 2,000-square-foot building where Bluefield Area Transit riders can have a warm, dry, and safe place to transfer buses. Currently bus riders must change buses on the street, exposed to the elements.
The project is part of a larger program to revitalize downtown Bluefield and part of Gov. Jim Justice’s vision to improve West Virginia’s communities.
Bluefield Area Transit serves Mercer and McDowell counties and carries about 211,000 passengers a year. In 2019, Bluefield Area Transit buses drove nearly 800,000 miles.
Construction of the $3 million facility began in the spring of 2021. Funding is a combination of federal, state and local dollars.
λλλ
Heidi Prior is joining the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) as a business coach in the New River Gorge area of their Eastern Region.
In this role, Prior will connect entrepreneurs and small business owners with services provided by the WV SBDC to help small businesses start, expand and succeed.
Prior is a graduate of Arizona State University with a degree in Outdoor Recreation Management & Tourism who spent more than a decade as a river guide across the United States, Norway, and New Zealand. She parlayed that experience into a career as a marketing director, business development expert, sales/account executive and government policy advocate, with a focus on helping tourism businesses succeed.
Prior serves as part of the statewide network of WV SBDC business coaches who assist entrepreneurs and small business owners at every stage of the business lifecycle by providing technical assistance to help clients clarify goals, develop skills, and acquire resources to operate a successful enterprise.
λλλ
Celebrating its 11th season, The Greenbrier’s Dream Tree for Kids campaign distributed $1 million worth of toys to more than 160 organizations on Dec. 14, helping to assure that children throughout West Virginia and beyond its borders have at least one gift to open on Christmas morning.
These gifts, purchased by the Justice family, are carefully selected to provide an educational or active component. More than 70 team members at The Greenbrier volunteered to help distribute the toys to organizations from six states. The organizations transported the gifts back to their locations to distribute to children from newborns to 15-year-olds in need of assistance this holiday season.
The approximately 1,000 toys that remained were donated to the Good Tidings for Kentucky to be distributed to children impacted by the tornadoes in Kentucky earlier this month.