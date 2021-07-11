Bluefield Arts Center, Granada Theater moving forward: House manager, program director ready to work

BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Arts Center and Granada Theater now have a house manager and program director on board, and area residents will soon benefit as each performance venue will be showcased.
Nicole Thompson, a Minnesota native, worked in Wilmington, N.C., as the marketing director for the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra before accepting the position here.
She started working remotely in this position in June but is now a Bluefield resident.
Thompson, who has an extensive background in theater and is also an accomplished singer, said the executive director of the arts center and theater, Brian Tracey, was expected to be here this week as well.
“I have a diverse background in this business,” she said, working on stage, behind the scenes and in marketing and planning. “I never wanted to do anything else.”
Thompson said she applied for the job, came here, met the Bluefield Arts Center Board of Directors and was “very impressed” with the board members.
For now, it’s a matter of finalizing plans for both venues, with music already being lined up for the Arts Center.
“We are trying to do weekly shows, bringing a variety of music for people at different times,” she said, with Thursday night and Sunday afternoon concerts. “We will be announcing a music series in the next couple of weeks.”
Thompson said various music genres will be included, at least in part as a way to determine what patrons want, what has the widest appeal.
A schedule of events and a specific opening date for the Granada Theater, the historic movie theater on Commerce Street that has now been renovated/restored as a performance venue, have not yet been finalized.
But Thompson is working on bookings now for the Granada, and they will include plays, concerts, dance, community events and movies.
A large screen has been installed and she said a variety of movies will be shown first, from silent films to family movies to foreign films, and a committee will work on a line-up.
“We are going to kick it off with movies,” she said, as well as some special events, but planning for everything continues.
Thompson said the Granada is a larger venue, with a seating capacity of about 700, while the Arts Center’s theater is much smaller, and that will mean more of a variety of entertainment options.
With Thompson’s long career in the entertainment industry, many connections have been made.
“I have a lot of friends who are musicians, so there are a lot of connections there,” she said. “My husband was an audio engineer for many years and toured with many rock bands. I have connections through him.”
Thompson said she has many ideas about programming, including educational initiatives, but it’s too early to have an outline on what may be offered.
She also wants to partner with other arts organizations in the community.
Right now, she said it’s exciting just to have live music back after the pandemic, and the first concert in the Arts Center will probably be set for early to mid-August with a series in the fall.
“I hope people come out and enjoy it,” she said.
The Arts Center and Granada Theater will give local culture a “shot in the arm” she said, offering many more options to do and enjoy.
“People won’t have to go to Roanoke to do things; we can keep them here,” she said.
She said at some point she also hopes to bring big-name entertainers here, musicians who enjoy the intimacy of a smaller venue rather then large arenas or stadiums.
Thompson also wants to do fun things like a “battle of the bands” with local schools involved.
Living and working in West Virginia was not on her radar, but it happened.
“So far, I love it,” she said. “I am very happy to be here. I love the team here, members of the board. It’s a great group of people and I think it’s a fine team of people who came together to make this all happen … It’s exciting.”
Thompson said she is coming in with a “blank slate” for planning and booking and she is having fun at her job.
“I am thrilled,” she said. “I think it’s going to be great.”
