The Summit Bechtel Reserve is hosting a blood donation on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Ruby Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The American Red Cross has been reporting a national blood crisis, according to a press release, its worst blood shortage in over a decade.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or go online at redcrossblood.org.
