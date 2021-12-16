As many schools are moving their programs online, some students are experiencing frustration and concern about the quality of their learning experience. They want a traditional classroom setting but also seek the convenience of online learning. CU Beckley Night School is designed for these students.
Concord University’s Beckley campus will begin offering this new model for evening classes on Jan. 10. The Beckley campus is at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center in Beaver.
According to Dr. Susan Williams, director of CU Beckley, “Weekly class meetings allow exposure to teaching professionals, discourse, community building and support opportunities.”
“Unlike a traditional class, which would meet at least two-and-a-half hours each week, the CU Beckley Night School course is condensed to one hour each week with additional course time online,” she said.
Over eight semesters, students will have access to classes in each category of General Education. These classes can be combined with online and traditional upper-level courses to finish a degree in four years.
Application deadline for CU Beckley Night School is Jan. 5. To apply visit www.concord.edu/apply.