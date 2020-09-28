Blended model to continue through October in Raleigh County

Raleigh County Schools will continue to use a blended model for school through the first week of November, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price announced Monday.
Price made the announcement in a pre-recorded message to parents.
Schools re-opened on Sept. 8 under the "blended" model, which separates students based on surname and offers classroom instruction to students twice a week and at-home remote learning three times a week.
Previously, Price had said that a decision would be reached around the first week of October on whether students would move from two days per week to attending classes four or five days per week.
On Monday, he announced that students will continue going two days per week.
Under Gov. Jim Justice's color-coded plan for schools, Raleigh was in the "green" on Monday, meaning the county has less than a three percent positivity rate for Covid-19.
The map, which is fluid and has changed in the past, was not the deciding factor for the decision.
The West Virginia Department of Education website reported six cases of Covid-19 related to Raleigh Schools.
As of Monday, there were two cases each at Woodrow Wilson High School, Trap Hill Middle School and Daniels Elementary School, according to the website.
Two Raleigh County bus drivers tested positive for the virus, prompting a temporary interruption of bus service so that the drivers could quarantine and recover.
Last week, Woodrow Wilson and Shady Spring High School girls' volleyball teams were placed on quarantine until Oct. 3, after a Woodrow Wilson player had tested positive for the virus.