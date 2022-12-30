Charleston, w.va. — Gov. Jim Justice rejected the Legislature’s plan earlier this year to split the state Department of Health and Human Resources into two agencies.
Now it appears the state Senate will propose a further split.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said Thursday during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline” that the Senate is working on a plan to divide DHHR into three separate agencies.
For the rest of this story, go to https://wvmetronews.com/2022/12/29/blair-says-senate-will-propose-dividing-dhhr-into-3-separate-agencies/
