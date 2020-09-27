While the rest of the world is quarantining, the sanitation workers at Beckley Garbage Disposal are doing what they have always done for the city: keeping it clean.
Marvin Blair, 55, of Ansted, has been with Beckley Garbage for nearly 17 years. His official title is “driver/laborer,” but he really does it all.
“I do the whole job,” he said. “I drive the truck.
“I throw the trash.”
On the best day, sanitation work has dangers. The Solid Waste Association of North America reports that crews face exposure to Hepatitis B, E. coli, chemical burns, cuts or a vehicle accident.
“Any given day out there, we could grab a bag that has broken glass and get cut and get MERSA, get other kinds of diseases everybody has,” he said. “Sometimes, we get needles in trash.
“Sometimes, just the top off a can of green beans, it will poke through the bag and cut your hand.
“We wear gloves,” he explained. “Gloves are good for some stuff and not good for others.”
With the dangers, there is always the satisfaction of a job well done, of knowing that a vital service has been provided for customers.
“The more you do something, the better you get at it,” noted Blair. “And it’s kind of hard to change and start all over again.
“I guess that’s one of the reasons that’s kept me being a sanitation worker — because nobody likes to start all over.
“Once you get like me, 16 years in, it’s hard to go back and start bottom rung on something and work yourself back up again.
“The insurance is pretty good,” he added. “The work’s hard, but it’s just another day.
“That’s the way I was brought up.”
When Covid-19 invaded the United States in the spring, Gov. Jim Justice ordered on March 12 that non-essential workers were to stay at home.
In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, with West Virginians and the rest of the globe knowing little of what to expect, Blair and other sanitation workers at Beckley Garbage showed up for work on March 13 at 7 a.m., as usual — ready to go.
Company heads gave them gloves and masks to protect against possible exposure, he said. Then, there was a shortage of gloves, and some sanitation workers chose to save the gloves for health care workers.
“We was all scared,” he recalled. “Every day, you go out there and you don’t know if this is going to be the house where somebody has it, and you’re going to get it.
“But life goes on. You’ve got to keep moving,” said Blair. “We couldn’t just shut down, because all this trash would pile up.
“You’d have rodents and bugs, and it would just pile up, unless everybody was wanting to take it to the landfills themselves, but a lot of people aren’t capable of doing that.
“We have to keep it clean,” he said. “We’d cause more problems by not picking it up.”
He said that, since the quarantine started, he has noticed that people throw away more garbage.
For starters, the county recycling program is temporarily suspended, and people are throwing away plastics instead of separating their garbage, he reported.
But there is more trash on the curbs on the routes, even without the recyclables.
“There’s a lot of extra bags, where everybody was home,” he explained. “Ever since this Covid-19 hit, people throw away everything.
“You have people with trash cans, and they’ll throw broken glass down in the trash can.
“You have to pick it up and dump it, by hand,” Blair explained.
Regarding the threat of Covid, Blair said, “We all dealt with it in our own way, but I guess we all kind of dealt with it in the same way.
“If we get it, we get it,” he continued. “That’s a chance you take, on a job you do.”
Blair said he first took the job with Beckley Garbage because he had lived out-of-state and wanted to come home to West Virginia.
Now, he is working during the middle of an unforeseen global pandemic to keep his home state clean and to protect his fellow Mountaineers who should not or cannot venture outside to make trips to a landfill.
He feels good about the job he is doing, and working during the quarantine did not stop that.
“I guess we’re giving people some hope, that we was out there still doing it,” he said. “We wasn’t going to let it get us down, wasn’t going to let it shut us down.
“We was going to do our job, show everybody we cared,” Blair said. “I don’t know about calling it ‘hero’ or ‘patriotism.’ I don’t think it was like that.
“But it might do people good to see that we cared enough to keep doing what we was doing.
“We just appreciate everybody’s business,” he added.