Black pastors confront Fairmont City Council member over social media racial slur

BELLVIEW — Leo Riley, pastor of Life Agape Ministries, was eating dinner with his wife last week when she showed him a Facebook post from Fairmont City Council Member Barry Bledsoe.
In the post, Bledsoe referenced presidential candidate Joe Biden’s choice of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., for his vice president, and called the California senator a “hoe,” while also criticizing Biden’s decision to pick a woman of color as his running mate.
“I was eating dinner and my wife said, ‘Look at this,’” said Riley, who is Black. “She was totally offended by it.”
After more than 100 comments and nearly as many shares of the post, Bledsoe posted an apology on Facebook for using the term that is considered highly offensive in the Black community. On Thursday, Bledsoe and Riley were among about 20 attendees of a meeting of the Fairmont Pastoral Alliance, where Bledsoe spoke with members of the faith community about his words. He started off by saying his comment was not racially motivated.
“I am absolutely not racist,” Bledsoe said. “I absolutely love every person, hopefully the way God wants us to love. Color or sex or anything else doesn’t matter.”
Bledsoe spoke for about 25 minutes from the podium inside Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Fairmont, where he said he stood by his first sentence in his statement that Biden should not have prioritized the sex and color of his running mate, saying it is his true belief.
“I made an apology the same place I made the statement, on Facebook, because it was an inappropriate statement,” Bledsoe said. “It was only two sentences."
Approximately five minutes into his explanation of the post, Pastor Mike Little of Good Hope Baptist Church of Barrackville interjected to thank Bledsoe for the courage he displayed by attending the meeting. However, Little began to probe further because he perceived Bledsoe's apology as insincere. He pushed Bledsoe for an apology.
“You’re standing there because of your reference to Kamala Harris,” Little said. “The word was very offensive and that is the only reason why you are there [at the podium today] and I'm listening to you very closely, sir, and you're starting to go down a road that I can really appreciate. To me, it would have been very simple — 'Hey, I made a mistake in the words I said, I shouldn't have said it and I'm sorry for it.' You started to go down that road but then you went to justify why you said it, and so that leads me to believe are you really sincere in your apology or are you trying to justify why you said it because I'm listening to you, sir.
"To refer to a Black woman in that term because she was the pick was very offensive.”
Little reminded Bledsoe that no one in the church that day was perfect, but he was hoping to get a clear apology from Bledsoe.
"To me, it's not very sincere, sir," Little said.
"I'm not trying to justify what I called Kamala Harris... I thought I said that," Bledsoe said. "Some people were offended by the term I used, some people were offended by the first sentence, so I'm apologizing for the second sentence. It was wrong, it just was."
Along with Little, at least three other Black pastors told Bledsoe his comment reflects a viewpoint that is outwardly racist and is ignorant of the challenges and struggles African Americans face daily. Mt. Zion Pastor Mark Staples said that although Bledsoe was exercising his right to free speech, his words don’t reflect well on his position as a city council member.
“It is almost a reference to almost the things that we continue to endure,” Staples said. “How can I honestly say that Councilman Barry Bledsoe would have my best interests at heart? Is he really going to be for me or people who are like me; and that’s the challenge that the African American community has.”
Paul Mitchell, pastor of Welcome Baptist Church in Chesapeake, also said Bledsoe’s words can reflect poorly on Fairmont as well as the people he represents on council.
“It wasn’t asked of you, it wasn’t required of you, but to volunteer something that would cause strife as an elected official, did you think before you acted?” Mitchell said. “As an elected official, you aren’t only official while you’re on the job; you’re an elected official at all times, because you are in the eye of the public, you represent us, and whatever you do reflects on us.”
Bledsoe justified his social media post by saying Biden overlooked so many other qualified people of other races by focusing on nominating a Black woman.
“You feel like he overlooked a lot of African American men and white people to do that,” Riley said. “In the time we’re in, we have been dealing with that for 100 years. Overlooked qualified people simply because of the color of their skin... We’ve felt that for years — qualified but overlooked.”
Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield — who has been involved in the Pastoral Alliance’s meetings since June — said Thursday that although he has received calls about Bledsoe’s post, Fairmont City Council cannot impeach a member of council on its own. Only the citizens in Bledsoe’s district who voted could petition for his effective removal.
“You can’t discipline yourself,” Merrifield said. “The second part of that is, the council persons are elected by the people, so the people put them in, the people have to take them out. And that is the dividing line, whether it’s fortunate or unfortunate, between dealing with issues of discipline.”
After Bledsoe spoke, the pastors prayed over him before adjourning. The pastors said it is the Christ-like move to forgive Bledsoe, in hopes he will improve in the future.
“The Bible says ‘How many times should you forgive your brother?’” Staples said. “We not only forgive, but we love him.”
Staples said members of the Pastoral Alliance will be present at Tuesday’s Fairmont City Council meeting to talk about why Bledsoe’s words are not acceptable to them.
“I think we want to have a counter voice to the statement that Council member Bledsoe gave,” said Valerie Gittings, pastor of First Baptist Church of Fairmont. “There has to be a response to that. There have to be other voices that say, ‘This is not acceptable. These terms can’t be used.’”
Staples said he just hopes Bledsoe understands that his words can be hurtful, and they are also amplified by his position on council. This will be reflected in the members’ words at council Tuesday.
“The comments that you make can be hurtful to a certain population,” Staples said. “You do have the right to feel the way you do, but there needs to be sensitivity and consideration in how whatever you’re saying may impact others and their history.”
Also at the meeting, Pastoral Alliance professor Joel Dugan, chair of the art, architecture and design program at Fairmont State University, gave an update regarding the Palatine Park mural his students painted that featured several Black figures of Fairmont and Marion County, which received praise as well as some criticism.
“I want to show the one who endured and transitioned over,” Dugan said, referring to the mural portrait of "Aunt Hat," believed to be the last slave born in Marion County. “It’s easy to say, ‘The timeline started here,’ but it didn’t start there.”
Dugan said he and his students will be working on a mural in Windmill Park soon, and he plans to create an advisory council composed of people of different races.
“What I’m looking to do is create kind of an advisory council for that project,” Dugan said. “I want to have bigger conversations; that’s why it went before the city two times, that’s why we opened it up on Facebook for almost four months is you don’t make public art without the first half of that statement, which is the public.”
