Local coal miners can get free assistance in filing federal black lung claims in Beckley this week.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 29, at Tamarack, two area health care clinics will team up to offer the free event.
The program will be on the heels of the results of a recent study published by occupational health experts at the University of Illinois at Chicago and their collaborators which showed that silica exposure is a driving force behind rising rates of coal workers' pneumoconiosis. Progressive massive fibrosis, which is a late-stage chronic pneumoconiosis, was shown to be increasing in coal miners a few years ago in the Appalachian region, including southern West Virginia.
According to a press release, the researchers wanted to understand the root cause of the resurgence of the severe form of black lung, and their study concluded that exposure to respirable crystalline silica appeared to be causal.
That made it more important for West Virginia's coal miners to know about their health risks, clinic representatives noted. Another important goal they stress is to let miners know that, if they become ill, they have certain rights, including filing state workers' compensation claims and the right to file a federal black lung claim.
In an effort to assist coal miners who are interested in finding out if they have black lung disease, New River Health and Cabin Creek Health will host the event Friday to explore the process of filing federal black lung claims. Black lung benefits counselors will be on hand from black lung clinics across the state. Any miner — working or not — who has questions and wants reliable answers can attend.
Both New River Health and Cabin Creek Health were established in the 1970s and were built by local coal miners who wanted to have their own reliable access to health care in their own community. The coal miners have continued to remain involved in the two health systems by serving on their boards of directors, and they are still a driving force in providing quality health care services to present day. The clinics' staff members work closely with area black lung associations and make sure they have access to quality testing and screening for black lung disease.
Both programs also provide pulmonary rehabilitation and care management to help the miners have a better quality of life with the disease.
The benefits counselors who assist coal miners with their claims have experience with the state and federal black lung compensation programs and are well-versed in the rules for both, officials stress.
Susie Criss, a black lung counselor with over 30 years of experience in the field, said, "Growing up in a coal mining family, I have seen the effects on miners who dream of retiring and enjoying life who are now struggling to breathe. It is my passion to help those who are sick get their due compensation and treat them with respectful compassion. I know how hard they work for their families, and they should not have to suffer from black lung. I will do everything I can to help them navigate the processes."
