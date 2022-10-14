From its sprawling nine-hole golf course to its spacious interior and full-size kitchen, Beckley’s Historic Black Knight was likely one of a handful of places that saw no real lull in activity when Covid hit in early 2020.
Even when Gov. Jim Justice issued a statewide stay-at-home order in late March of 2020 and forced the closure of schools, businesses and restaurants, city officials found a way to not only make Black Knight useful but profitable.
Beckley’s Parks and Recreation Department operates the site. Leslie Baker, the department director, said Black Knight’s golf course, which sits on more than 60 acres of land, was allowed to remain open under state guidelines and provided an opportunity for many to escape their homes and enjoy the outdoors.
“We never closed the golf course during the Covid,” Baker said. “The golf course stayed open. We followed the governor's guidelines with one person per cart, but people were wanting to get out. We had a beautiful spring, so we were busy at the golf course.”
For the 2021 fiscal year – July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021 – Black Knight’s golf course took in roughly $136,000 in golf admissions, according to city Treasurer Billie Trump.
As a comparison, when the facility was initially opened in 2018, its total gross revenues for all services – from the golf course to catering to restaurant and golf pro shop – were $272,170 for fiscal years 2018-2019.
Trump said revenues for golf admissions have stayed about the same for the past two fiscal years.
Black Knight’s golf pro-shop was also profitable in fiscal '21 and '22, generating roughly $16,000 and $15,500 respectively, according to Trump.
The interior space of Black Knight was also put to use and became an essential part of ensuring that students in Raleigh County remained fed despite the closure of schools.
Baker said Raleigh County Schools partnered with the city to use Black Knight as the staging ground for thousands of food boxes to be prepared and distributed to students in the county.
She said this partnership yielded more than $1 million in revenue for Black Knight and was paid for by Raleigh Schools using federal dollars.
“I don't know if it was the end of March, or by the first of April, but we had a full-fledged operation going where we would make anywhere from the smallest amount, I think was 2,500 boxes, all the way up to 6,500 boxes, depending on what the need was for the county, once a week,” Baker said. “And in those boxes we put five lunches and five breakfasts for students.
"The operation of Black Knight was totally changed from preparing for individuals and Sunday buffets to just feeding these kids, which we all felt was just the most important mission. Because, unfortunately, we know that there are children who do not get to eat unless they're in school.”
Baker said the school meals operation continued for much of 2020 until the reopening of school the following year.
Trump said the federal funds Black Knight received from Raleigh County Schools were included in the facility’s catering sales, which amounted to over $788,000 in fiscal '21.
With Covid restrictions starting to lift with the rollout of vaccines in early 2021, Baker said people began looking for places to hold gatherings which could also accommodate social distancing.
“When things started lifting, people needed to gather, people needed to have meetings again and so there was such as overwhelming demand for Black Knight,” she said. “We could have trainings, we could have meetings, but we could still space you out in the ballroom. You could bring 50 or 60 people and we could still manage six feet between you.”
In addition to meetings, Baker said celebrations that had been put on hold due to Covid were also once again taking place.
“People started planning weddings again and birthday parties and things that they had put off,” she said. “We did a lot of after the fact – a lot of people had gone ahead and got married, but they didn't get to have a reception. So we were doing receptions, and that helped fill our days.”
While the business side of Black Knight was successful, Baker said they were not immune to some of the more negative impacts of Covid.
She said their main struggle was in finding people to hire, which prompted them to make a few changes to the operations at Black Knight.
“The workforce had apparently dried up. We couldn't find hardly anybody to work,” Baker said. “We had those people who had been with us through the whole Covid and we were so dependent on them but we just decided to open for takeout lunches only and then focus on the people that we were getting in the building for the meetings and the parties and things that were booking. And we've been successful doing that and we've been busy ever since.”
In shifting the focus of Black Knight’s restaurant to mainly accommodate take-out, sales more than doubled.
Trump said the restaurant generated roughly $38,000 in fiscal '21. The following year, Trump said those figures shot up to $81,000.
Black Knight did see a dip in its catering revenues for fiscal '22 when it was no longer providing lunches for Raleigh County Schools. However, those services were still the most profitable of all Black Knight’s offerings, bringing in just over $346,000.
Baker said she anticipates the current fiscal year, which began July 1, will be just as successful.
In looking at her calendar for Black Knight, Baker said there are only five days, from now until Christmas Day, that Black Knight isn’t booked for a luncheon, birthday party, meeting or celebration of some kind.
Baker said another new focus for Black Knight, which was also a result of Covid, is its new remote worker space.
“We partnered with the (Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce) to open a remote working space and offered incentives for remote workers to come to Beckley,” she said. “We have three that have signed on and then we have more coming on. And we've turned Chilson’s (Grill), since we weren't using it as a place to come and eat lunch, Chilson’s is still a meeting place but we've also turned it into a remote worker space. And we're getting ready to get an AmeriCorps person to help us work in there so that they can build the capacity of that program, and really function as kind of a welcome center to these new remote workers so that they know all that Beckley and the surrounding areas have to offer.”
Although it may not have been a universally popular choice when the city purchased the former country club for $3 million from Gov. Justice in 2017, Baker said Black Knight has only enhanced the offerings that the city is able to provide its residents as well as its visitors.
“Parks and rec is that heart of the city,” she said. “We don't pave roads like public works does. We're not out patrolling the streets like the fire department and the police department. But we do the things for the community that give it a sense of community," Baker said.
"We're the ones that have the events. We're the ones that have the parks. We're the ones that have the museums. And I think that acquiring Black Knight was just an extension of that," she said, "of being able to provide a quality venue place for our citizens – another amenity that other towns don't have.”
Trump said Black Knight has become yet another reason for people to come to Beckley, which has been highlighted since the national park designation for the New River Gorge.
He said that has been made apparent by revenues seen at another facility run by parks and rec, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.
Trump said adult ticket sales at the exhibition coal mine generated about $67,000 in fiscal '21, despite being closed for most of the year.
For fiscal '22, that figure rose to roughly $167,000, which Trump said is higher than their pre-pandemic sales.
He added that the exhibition coal mine has already exceeded fiscal '22 sales on adult tickets for fiscal '23.
Overall, Trump said the numbers add up to better and more services for residents and visitors.
“It's clear that recreational programs like this – parks and green spaces throughout the city – help attract visitors and help attract residents,” Trump said. “And the more money that's generated through parks, the less we have to depend on grants and things like that and the more we can expand our programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.