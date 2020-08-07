The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the New, Bluestone and Greenbrier rivers on Monday, Aug. 10, weather and water levels permitting. Potentially, the treatments may continue into Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Black fly treatments planned
Obituaries
Lizzie Wills, 88, of Beckley, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Belinda Walker of Glen Morgan, wife of Rev. Rick Walker passed away August 4, 2020. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
