The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone rivers today, Thursday, July 7, weather and water levels permitting. Based on weather and water levels, the treatments may potentially continue into Friday, July 8.
editor's pick
Black fly spraying today – weather permitting
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Climmie Marie Arnold, 81, of Fanrock, died July 1, at home. Service 1 pm Thursday, July 7, the Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV. Burial in Kiser Cemetery, Buchanan County, VA. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.
WEEKLY POLL
More than 3,000 West Virginia students have been awarded a Hope Scholarship, which provides state money for students entering private schools – some religious based. The program is being challenged in court on grounds that it violates the state constitution by diverting funding away from the public education system. Should state taxpayer dollars be diverted to help pay for private education?
You voted: