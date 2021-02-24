A bipartisan bill in the West Virginia Legislature seeks to permit health care providers who are licensed in other states to provide telehealth services to West Virginians.
If passed, SB1 would also require Public Employees Insurance Agency, Medicaid and specified insurance plans to cover telehealth services at the same rate as in-person health care, starting July 1.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the need for regulations of telemedicine in the state.
During the pandemic, many providers began to "see" patients virtually for non-emergency care, in an effort to reduce potential exposure to Covid during an in-office visit.
"SB1 has been one of the many top priority issues of Republican legislators this session," said Roberts, who co-sponsored the bill. "Democrats have joined with us to present a very good bill.
"It addresses the allowance of telehealth and telemedicine policies and practices in West Virginia."
Under the proposed law, insurance plans must provide coverage of health care services that are provided through telehealth services, if the policy covers the same services for face-to-face consultation. The law would prevent insurance policies from excluding a service for coverage, solely because it is provided remotely.
The proposed legislation bans annual or lifetime dollar maximum coverage for telehealth services outside of the maximum that applies to all items and services that are already covered under the policy. It also bars insurance providers from charging a copayment or deductible that is not equally imposed on all terms and services.
"The plan shall provide reimbursement for a telehealth service at a rate negotiated between the provider and the insurance company for virtual telehealth encounters," the bill reads. "The plan shall provide reimbursement for a telehealth service for an established patient on the same basis and at the same rate under a contract, plan, agreement, or policy as if the service is provided through an in-person encounter rather than provided via telehealth."
The bill would permit clinics and hospitals to charge a "site fee" for telemedicine services and permits health care providers who are licensed and in good standing in other states to provide a telehealth service to a patient who is in West Virginia, from the out-of-state origination site.
The patient must visit an in-person provider within 12 months of using the telehealth service. The telehealth service will not be available until the patient has seen an in-person provider.
SB1 requires the out-of-state provider to register as an interstate telehealth practitioner in West Virginia and to meet qualifications set by West Virginia regulatory boards.
The bill prohibits telehealth providers from prescribing Schedule II narcotic drugs of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and amphetamines, hallucinogens, benzodiazepines like Valium and Xanax and Schedule V drugs like Robitussin AC and codeine, even if the health care provider is authorized to prescribe the drugs under state law.
"Basically, SB 1 outlines the laws governing how medical services may be provided through the means of video and audio components," Roberts explained. "It wasn’t easy to hammer out and forge this piece of legislation, which meets our unique circumstances in West Virginia.
"It helped for us to compare what other legislatures have already implemented in their states.
"The Covid pandemic brought this topic to the forefront and has caused the medical community to rethink their practices and seek legislative guidance," he added. "The Senate Health Committee, on which I serve, worked with major stakeholders in order to develop this comprehensive bill.
"We knew that every person in West Virginia will be affected by this bill at some time or other."
SB1 originated in the Committee for Health and Human Services on Feb. 18.