WASHINGTON, D.C. – The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. senators from West Virginia.
***
$H 230306S665
WASHINGTON, April 2 -- Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., introduced the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act" on March 7, 2023.H.R. 1382. A bill to change the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection into an independent agency named the Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency, to transition the Agency to the regular appropriations process, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Financial Services.The bill is cosponsored by Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Roger Williams, R-Texas, Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Mike Flood, R-Neb., J. French Hill, R-Ark., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Dan Meuser, R-Pa., Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., Erin Houchin, R-Ind., Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, William Timmons, R-S.C., and Bill Posey, R-Fla.* * *SECTION 1. Short title.This Act may be cited as the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act of 2023" or the "TABS Act of 2023".SEC. 2. Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency.SEC. 3. Bringing the Agency into the regular appropriations process.
***
$H 230302S626
WASHINGTON, April 2 -- Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., introduced the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act" on March 7, 2023.H.R. 1382. A bill to change the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection into an independent agency named the Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency, to transition the Agency to the regular appropriations process, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Financial Services.The bill is cosponsored by Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Roger Williams, R-Texas, Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Mike Flood, R-Neb., J. French Hill, R-Ark., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Dan Meuser, R-Pa., Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., Erin Houchin, R-Ind., Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, William Timmons, R-S.C., and Bill Posey, R-Fla.* * *SECTION 1. Short title.This Act may be cited as the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act of 2023" or the "TABS Act of 2023".SEC. 2. Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency.SEC. 3. Bringing the Agency into the regular appropriations process.
***
$H 230302S652
WASHINGTON, April 2 -- Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., introduced the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act" on March 7, 2023.H.R. 1382. A bill to change the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection into an independent agency named the Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency, to transition the Agency to the regular appropriations process, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Financial Services.The bill is cosponsored by Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Roger Williams, R-Texas, Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Mike Flood, R-Neb., J. French Hill, R-Ark., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Dan Meuser, R-Pa., Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., Erin Houchin, R-Ind., Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, William Timmons, R-S.C., and Bill Posey, R-Fla.* * *SECTION 1. Short title.This Act may be cited as the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act of 2023" or the "TABS Act of 2023".SEC. 2. Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency.SEC. 3. Bringing the Agency into the regular appropriations process.
***
$H 230228S548
WASHINGTON, April 2 -- Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., introduced the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act" on March 7, 2023.H.R. 1382. A bill to change the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection into an independent agency named the Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency, to transition the Agency to the regular appropriations process, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Financial Services.The bill is cosponsored by Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Roger Williams, R-Texas, Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Mike Flood, R-Neb., J. French Hill, R-Ark., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Dan Meuser, R-Pa., Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., Erin Houchin, R-Ind., Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, William Timmons, R-S.C., and Bill Posey, R-Fla.* * *SECTION 1. Short title.This Act may be cited as the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act of 2023" or the "TABS Act of 2023".SEC. 2. Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency.SEC. 3. Bringing the Agency into the regular appropriations process.
***
$H 230228S567
WASHINGTON, April 2 -- Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., introduced the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act" on March 7, 2023.H.R. 1382. A bill to change the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection into an independent agency named the Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency, to transition the Agency to the regular appropriations process, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Financial Services.The bill is cosponsored by Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Roger Williams, R-Texas, Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Mike Flood, R-Neb., J. French Hill, R-Ark., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Dan Meuser, R-Pa., Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., Erin Houchin, R-Ind., Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, William Timmons, R-S.C., and Bill Posey, R-Fla.* * *SECTION 1. Short title.This Act may be cited as the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act of 2023" or the "TABS Act of 2023".SEC. 2. Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency.SEC. 3. Bringing the Agency into the regular appropriations process.
***
$H 230301S603
WASHINGTON, April 2 -- Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., introduced the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act" on March 7, 2023.H.R. 1382. A bill to change the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection into an independent agency named the Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency, to transition the Agency to the regular appropriations process, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Financial Services.The bill is cosponsored by Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Roger Williams, R-Texas, Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Mike Flood, R-Neb., J. French Hill, R-Ark., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Dan Meuser, R-Pa., Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., Erin Houchin, R-Ind., Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, William Timmons, R-S.C., and Bill Posey, R-Fla.* * *SECTION 1. Short title.This Act may be cited as the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act of 2023" or the "TABS Act of 2023".SEC. 2. Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency.SEC. 3. Bringing the Agency into the regular appropriations process.
***
$H 230301S604
WASHINGTON, April 2 -- Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., introduced the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act" on March 7, 2023.H.R. 1382. A bill to change the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection into an independent agency named the Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency, to transition the Agency to the regular appropriations process, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Financial Services.The bill is cosponsored by Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Roger Williams, R-Texas, Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Mike Flood, R-Neb., J. French Hill, R-Ark., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Dan Meuser, R-Pa., Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., Erin Houchin, R-Ind., Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, William Timmons, R-S.C., and Bill Posey, R-Fla.* * *SECTION 1. Short title.This Act may be cited as the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act of 2023" or the "TABS Act of 2023".SEC. 2. Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency.SEC. 3. Bringing the Agency into the regular appropriations process.
***
$H 230301S605
WASHINGTON, April 2 -- Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., introduced the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act" on March 7, 2023.H.R. 1382. A bill to change the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection into an independent agency named the Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency, to transition the Agency to the regular appropriations process, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Financial Services.The bill is cosponsored by Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Roger Williams, R-Texas, Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Mike Flood, R-Neb., J. French Hill, R-Ark., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Dan Meuser, R-Pa., Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., Erin Houchin, R-Ind., Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, William Timmons, R-S.C., and Bill Posey, R-Fla.* * *SECTION 1. Short title.This Act may be cited as the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act of 2023" or the "TABS Act of 2023".SEC. 2. Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency.SEC. 3. Bringing the Agency into the regular appropriations process.
***
$H 230301S606
WASHINGTON, April 2 -- Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., introduced the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act" on March 7, 2023.H.R. 1382. A bill to change the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection into an independent agency named the Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency, to transition the Agency to the regular appropriations process, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Financial Services.The bill is cosponsored by Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Roger Williams, R-Texas, Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Mike Flood, R-Neb., J. French Hill, R-Ark., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Dan Meuser, R-Pa., Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., Erin Houchin, R-Ind., Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, William Timmons, R-S.C., and Bill Posey, R-Fla.* * *SECTION 1. Short title.This Act may be cited as the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act of 2023" or the "TABS Act of 2023".SEC. 2. Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency.SEC. 3. Bringing the Agency into the regular appropriations process.
***
$H 230301S607
WASHINGTON, April 2 -- Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., introduced the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act" on March 7, 2023.H.R. 1382. A bill to change the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection into an independent agency named the Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency, to transition the Agency to the regular appropriations process, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Financial Services.The bill is cosponsored by Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Roger Williams, R-Texas, Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Mike Flood, R-Neb., J. French Hill, R-Ark., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Dan Meuser, R-Pa., Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., Erin Houchin, R-Ind., Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, William Timmons, R-S.C., and Bill Posey, R-Fla.* * *SECTION 1. Short title.This Act may be cited as the "Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act of 2023" or the "TABS Act of 2023".SEC. 2. Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency.SEC. 3. Bringing the Agency into the regular appropriations process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.