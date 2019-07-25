Bills aim to improve transportation infrastructure, encourage economic development

Three recently introduced pieces of legislation are aiming to build and improve transportation infrastructure and encourage economic development in Appalachia — the Appalachian Regional Commission Reauthorization Act, the Advancing Infrastructure Development (AID) in Appalachia Act, and the Appalachian Regional Energy Hub Initiative Act.
“The Appalachian region is an area with unique needs and challenges — especially when it comes to our infrastructure and economic development," said U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., one of the sponsors of the bills.
"Over the years, the ARC has been a critical partner in driving growth, improving communities, and creating new opportunities in West Virginia and across the region," Capito said. "Together, these bills will help support the ARC; improve our roads, highways, and bridges; and establish other critical infrastructure that will help grow the economic and create jobs."
• The Appalachian Regional Commission Reauthorization Act would reauthorize and improve the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) through 2025 at a level of $180 million with $20 million of that authorization specifically dedicated to broadband deployment. The ARC plays a role in economic development across the 13-state Appalachian region. This reauthorization ensures that the ARC will continue to support infrastructure projects, job training, and other activities targeted toward improving economic opportunities.
• The Advancing Infrastructure Development (AID) in Appalachia Act would accelerate completion of the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS), which was first authorized more than 50 years ago. The legislation would help encourage and speed up completion of the ADHS by facilitating exchanges between states with large unspent balances for their ADHS corridors to those states, such as West Virginia and Kentucky, that are earnestly moving toward completion but lack sufficient funding.
• The Appalachian Regional Energy Hub Initiative Act would authorize $5 million to allow the ARC to aid in the development of an ethane storage hub in central Appalachia and assist in developing the infrastructure necessary to allow the region to benefit from downstream manufacturing jobs associated with the storage hub.
— Wendy Holdren