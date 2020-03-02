Charleston – Legislation on who decides how to make up for damages, as well as how much to compensate property owners in the event underground mining damages their homes, is up for third and final reading in the West Virginia Senate on Tuesday.
The bill has been through numerous iterations. Despite efforts by Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, to set a higher cap, the current version caps the amount that coal companies would pay property owners for repairs at 120 percent of the structure's pre-mining value.
Last month, the Senate Committee on the Judiciary considered House Bill 4217, a rules bundle that includes multiple environmentally focused pieces of legislation, including a new regulation specifying how coal companies are to repair damage or compensate property owners in the event mining subsidence – when mining causes the land to sink, collapse or crack – damages a home or other structure.
Lawmakers had previously amended the bill to allow home owners to receive up to 120 percent of the structure’s value, should they choose the option to repair.
Baldwin, who had previously supported no cap on damages at all, had successfully amended the bill to put a cap on compensation back into the legislation, but to take it up to 120 percent of the cost of repairs, instead of 120 percent of the value of the home. He said, at the time, that there wasn't enough support in the House of Delegates for a bill with no cap.
Monday, the full Senate voted on the amendment, even though it had already been voted on in the Judiciary Committee.
"It passed in Judiciary but when a House bill is amended by committee, that committee has to offer that amendment on the floor as an amendment on second reading, so they did that today, but (Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles) Trump did not get up like he always does and say 'this is the amendment and I urge passage,'" Baldwin said. "He immediately took a question from (Sen.) Randy Smith, employee of Mettiki Coal, who said – essentially asked him, what would happen if we didn't do this? And Trump started saying, 'If you reject this, if you reject this,' which meant to his members, I want you to reject this."
Smith, R-Tucker, has argued that property-owners "can't be forced" into selling their mineral rights.
The amendment was rejected, so the bill now goes back to the House version, which caps damages at 120 percent of the value, not 120 percent of repair costs.
On the floor Monday, Baldwin asked if Trump, R-Morgan, was advocating rejection of the amendment.
"I have not done that," Trump said. "It''s a policy question to be decided by the individual members."
Baldwin then asked if he was supporting the amendment.
"At this moment, it would be my intention not to vote for the Judiciary Committee amendment, but I'll listen to the debate," Trump said.
"Would that be the first time you would not support a committee-adopted amendment?" Baldwin asked.
Trump responded that it wouldn't be the first time.
"As I told Gov. Underwood once in 1997, I vote against my own bills all the time," Trump said.
Baldwin noted on the floor that rejecting the amendment would mean if a $100,000 home needed $200,000 in repairs, the family could only receive $120,000.
"We're talking about families and their properties," Baldwin said. "We're often talking about farming families and their properties. And that's their life. Your land and your property, your home, it could be your barns as well, that's your life and your livelihood."
The amendment was rejected, 18-16. Locally, Sens. Kenny Mann, Rollan Roberts and Sue Cline voted against it. Cline had previously voted for the amendment in the Judiciary Committee.
Trump also voted against the amendment.
Final reading on the bill is scheduled for Tuesday.
Lawmakers had decided to alter that area of code at the request of the coal industry, after West Virginia Supreme Court justices found that the code was ambiguous and that the owner of the damaged structure should decide which remedy: compensation or repair.
Lawmakers originally decided to alter the regulation so that the coal company would decide whether to compensate or repair, but that provision has since been removed. Mettiki Coal proposed the specific language.
"They offered this amendment, got everybody on edge and, frankly, I think confused about what the issues were," Baldwin said.
