Bill aims to patch internet highways

West Virginia House of Delegates passed a broadband bill Wednesday that aims to protect consumers in the state and to increase competition among companies by giving cities and counties control of the broadband “highways.”
Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, worked with chief sponsor Del. Dan Linville, R-Cabell, on House Bill 2002, which aims to make internet companies like Suddenlink more accountable to consumers. The bill has advanced to the Senate.
If passed, it will require internet service providers to give consumers 30 days notice before increasing rates, including a 30-day notice if a promotional pricing is changed. The bill also seeks to hold broadband companies accountable for notifying customers in writing if a billing dispute is not settled correctly that the consumer may address the West Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.
The bill states that customers must have a service credit for any period that the “internet was down.”
“This is one of the House’s high priorities,” Bates said.
Currently, there is no regulation of broadband, and Gov. Jim Justice’s budget calls for spending $150 million in General Funds on broadband development over the next few years.
Bates has been a strong proponent of regulating broadband development, delivery and service in the state. Initially, Bates wanted the State Public Service Commission, which has received hundreds of complaints from West Virginia residents about internet delivery and service, to set rates for broadband companies.
The PSC oversees utilities in the state.
PSC officials verified Bates’ report in January, stating that consumers call the PSC frequently to complain about Suddenlink Communications, or Altice, which operates in southern West Virginia.
Bates said that a shortcoming of having the PSC give oversight is that the PSC sets rates that all companies must follow.
Instead of giving PSC the authority to set rates, House Bill 2002 supports competition by giving more power to municipalities and counties to own the broadband cables, or “highways.” Internet companies may then use the broadband “highways,” which are developed and paid for with tax dollars, to provide service.
Bates said that, as a result, competition is fostered among different companies and a single provider does not have a “functional monopoly” in the state.
“Broadband is a delivery service that ‘drives on roads’ that are actually owned by the public,” Bates said.
He added that HB2002 defines the structure of the Broadband Council at the West Virginia Office of Development.
“Its job is now to be tasked with making sure our broadband infrastructure is 21st century,” he said. “We’ve not had that.
“It’s been part of the problem. The technology’s advanced much more quickly than the regulatory legal environment.”
Bates reported his bill will make it easier for the state to expand on broadband via a “dig once” rule.
“When you dig a hole, make sure there’s an opportunity to put wire in the hole before you cover the pipe,” he said. “Some of it is pretty technical, but it’s important to deployment in those areas that are poorly served.”
In a video that has since received hundreds of shares on social media, Bates gave an impassioned speech for the bill, comparing it to the “Roads to Prosperity” program that aims to repair potholes and deteriorating state highways.
“What I hear about now isn’t ‘fix the damn roads,’” Bates said. “It’s ‘fix the damn internet.’
“Like roads, the internet is essential for modern living,” he added, “If you want to make West Virginia the place to be, where people want to move to, you’d better have reliable internet service.”
Americans are moving out of cities to rural areas due to the Covid pandemic and employers’ decisions to allow workers to work from home, the World Economic Forum reported in January.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and Beckley Common Council members have expressed support for Bates’ plans to provide more regulation for broadband.