A project to replace railroad warning markers at intersections across West Virginia is among 23 highways projects awarded by on Monday.
Highway Safety, Inc. was awarded a $362,020 project to replace pavement railroad markers at 138 different railroad crossings in DOH Highway Districts 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, and 10. The bid awards were from a bid letting held Aug. 10.
The thermoplastic warning markers are placed on intersections with railroad crossings and consist of stop bars, a large letter X and the letters RR to denote a railroad crossing. They typically need replaced every four or five years as car tires erode the markings.
The statewide project was awarded to a contractor because local DOH print shops have trouble making the road appliques for the markers. The markers are large, about eight feet wide and about 20 feet long.
Other highway projects in District 9 and District 10 awarded on Aug. 23 were:
All Concrete, Inc. was low bidder on a bridge repair project on Keystone Bridge #2 in McDowell County. Low bid was $185,793.40.
West Virginia Signal & Light, Inc. was low bidder on a project to install warning signs on the Old Turnpike intersection in Nicholas County. Low bid was $54,367.
Triton Construction, Inc. was low bidder on a resurfacing project between Green Sulphur and Dawson Road in Summers County. Low bid was $4,736,400.
Triton Construction, Inc. was also low bidder on a bridge deck overlay project on the Harts Run Bridge in Greenbrier County. Low bid was $923,000.
West Virginia Paving, Inc. was low bidder on a resurfacing project between Surveyor and Crab Orchard in Raleigh County. Low bid was $512,478.