Charleston, w.va. – A project to install reinforced guardrails on U.S. 33 to help protect traffic on a mountain switchback is among 32 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The project will be paid for with funding from the state’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
Other projects form the region are:
U.S. 60 (Lafayette Street) Lewisburg sidewalks. (Greenbrier County)
Greenbrier River trailhead acquisition and construction, White Sulphur Springs. (Greenbrier County)
Howards Creek hiking and biking trail and pedestrian bridge, White Sulphur Springs. (Greenbrier County)
North Fork to Cherry River Road paving. (Nicholas County)
Stonehouse to Ponderosa paving. (Fayette County)
Stickney to Naoma paving. (Raleigh County)
Cool Ridge to Shady Spring paving. (Raleigh County)
