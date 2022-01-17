Bickey offers to donate WJLS building to City of Beckley

Businessman Matt Bickey has offered to gift the WJLS building on Main Street to the City of Beckley, Mayor Rob Rappold has confirmed.
Rappold said Sunday that Bickey will donate the building to the city, as a non-profit entity. In return, the city will assume an obligation for a new roof on the three-story building, at a cost of an estimated $120,000.
Bickey said on Monday that the WJLS building is a large, older building and has been for sale for several years.
"It is in need of a new roof, the cost of which is exorbitant," he said. "It doesn't make fiscal sense for our company, Harper Rentals, to invest in a new roof for it, based on what we are able to charge in rent.
"Now that the roof is nearing the end of its service life, we had to consider our options.
"Knocking the building down is actually a cheaper option than replacing the roof, but I am not up to making that argument with the Historic Landmark Commission," said Bickey, referring to the city commission which promotes historic preservation in the Beckley Courthouse Square Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The commission has fought Harper Rentals when the company has made renovations to its downtown buildings in the past.
Bickey said Harper Rentals lowered the sales price of the building to $199,000 in November to try to sell it. When he had no takers, he said, he approached city officials in December to offer the building as a donation.
"We have taken multiple groups through, that have all seen great potential for use of the building, in conjunction with city ownership," he added. "It's a pretty good deal for the city to get it for the cost of the roof, and I like a lot of the ideas they have, for its use.
"It will be good to see it full."
"This is another opportunity for the city to step up and offer new life to our downtown by guiding development in the business district," Rappold said. "The building appraisal far exceeds the cost of the roof upgrade."
He reported in an email to Council earlier this month that Bickey has already secured three bid proposals for the roof.
The 155,955-cubic-feet commercial building at 105 Main St. is appraised at $301,400, according to Raleigh Assessor's Office records. The building hosts a living area of 13,389 square feet, according to public records.
Bickey reported that cost replacement value of the building, however, is $650,000. A market-value analysis, which considers the average rental rate, is $600,00, Bickey added.
The building hosted WJLS Radio from 1939 until six years ago. In January 2016, the radio station moved to the Bickey and Bair Building, another downtown building owned by Bickey's company, Harper Rentals.
WVVA-TV and Fama's Baseball Cards Coins and Comics currently lease space in the building, which Rappold said is another strong plus for the city to own the building. Bickey said both are long-term lessees.
Beckley Common Council will participate in a virtual workshop to learn more about the building donation on Tuesday at 5:05 p.m., Rappold stated.
In December, the non-profit Pinecrest Development Corporation offered the city a transfer of The Pinecrest Business and Technology Park. The transfer consists of 146 acres of land on the East Beckley Bypass, which was first deeded to the development corporation by the West Virginia Development Office in 2005.
The Pinecrest property is appraised at $7 million and draws in rent of about $281,000 annually, Rappold reported last month.
There is an existing credit line of about $345,000, which the city will assume.
In an email to members of Beckley Common Council, Rappold said that the addition of the WJLS building will offer the City of Beckley opportunities for public/private partnerships. He hinted that additional properties may eventually be available to the city.
"In addition to Pinecrest Business and Technology Park, we may have other interesting property opportunities that present themselves in the future," Rappold emailed Council. "If these revenue-producing properties come to fruition, we will be recruiting a real estate manager."
In the summer, the City of Beckley purchased the former Zen's building on Neville Street and a lot across the street from local businesswoman Jenny Weng for around $1 million with plans to offer the space to Fruits of Labor, a cafe that has a non-profit arm. Fruits of Labor operates a popular cafe in Greenbrier County and helps women and youth who are healing from substance abuse disorder to rebuild their lives.
Council members reported that city officials are working with Fruits of Labor representatives to negotiate a lease agreement, but the amount of the lease has not yet been settled. Fruits of Labor will bring in new kitchen equipment, they added.
The unpaved parking lot offers monthly parking.
The City of Beckley purchased the former Black Knight Country Club from Gov. Jim Justice for $3 million in 2018 and has turned it into a public park and golf course.
Harper Rentals owns a number of downtown buildings, including the Raleigh Playhouse and Theater.
The city leased the theater, which Bickey had plans to close, for $36,000 annually, starting in January 2020. Since Covid guidelines closed a number of shows, Bickey charged the city only $1,500 per month. The lease expired in December, and the mayor said in September that the city would negotiate a new lease for 2022, if the theater did not sell.
It was unclear Sunday evening if the new lease terms had been negotiated.
Lisa Armes, a Realtor with Old Colony, has the 199-seat theater listed for sale at $1.3 million.