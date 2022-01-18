Bickey asks city to accept WJLS building as a gift

Members of Beckley Common Council heard an offer from downtown property owner Matt Bickey on Tuesday.
Bickey told Council he was offering the former WJLS building to the city at no cost.
In a virtual meeting to inform Council of Bickey's offer, Mayor Rob Rappold said he was in favor of the city accepting the property and operating public/private partnerships to revitalize downtown.
Several members of Council thanked Bickey for his proposed gift.
Bickey said he hoped Council would accept the gift. He stated that Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker's oversight of the former Black Knight Country Club, which the city purchased for $3 million in 2018, demonstrates the city's competent management of properties.
"I really think you guys have done magnificent work with the things you've done," he said. "I think it's great you guys are open-minded in thinking about these kinds of things."
Bickey said that a public-private partnership was likely the only way to bring business to downtown.
"There's not a benefactor like my dad anymore," Bickey said.
Bickey's father, the late Dan Bickey, purchased and meticulously renovated a number of downtown buildings in the early 2000s, with a vision of revitalizing downtown Beckley. Dan, a native of Connecticut, was a successful businessman who fell in love in Beckley, married the love of his life, Cynthia, and reared his family.
Bickey told Council that real estate agent Scott Worley had recently figured the market value of the WJLS property, based on full rental, to be about $629,000, based on 13,389 square feet.
The building is drawing in $2,930 in rent currently from WVVA and Fama's Baseball Cards, the two long-term renters. WJLS moved to another building that Bickey owns in 2016, leaving office space available. He said there are four storefront spaces on the Main Street side and a fifth space, outfitted for a barber shop, on another side of the building.
Renters pay their own electricity, said Bickey, but Bickey is paying $590 per month currently for water, sewer and electric for the unrented space.
He reported that it does not make fiscal sense for the Bickey family company, Harper Rentals, to maintain ownership of the building, which needs a new roof.
Bickey said that the roof on the building must be repaired. Bickey told Council that the bid range for the roof was $120,000 to $160,000, or around $900 a month on a 20-year loan.
It would cost $68,000 to tear down the building, he added. He had previously listed it for sale for $199,999 (not $199,000, as reported in a Tuesday article in this newspaper).
Since Dan's death, Bickey said, Harper Rentals is reassessing ownership of some of the buildings.
"I don't know how my dad would feel about this," he said of the decision. "We're gradually divesting ourselves of downtown buildings that don't fit our formula, because Dad's times were different.
"He had a vision for downtown that we were not able to fulfill, after he passed, so a lot of these buildings, they don't make sense for us to keep owning them."
He said Harper Rentals intends to maintain ownership of the Bair building and a building that hosts the U.S. Census but plans to focus overall on a model that includes warehouse and industrial space.
"I'm glad you guys are interested," Bickey told Council in the virtual meeting. "I don't know what I would do if I didn't have the opportunity to (donate) it because the funny thing about buildings I've learned since I've been running stuff, no matter what you do, you've got to take care of the roof.
"Not to disparage my dad, he'd spend a million dollars inside and not touch the roof," he said, recalling Dan Bickey's meticulous attention to interior design and renovation.
Harper Rentals has installed new roofs on other buildings, Bickey said, but does not see the financial benefit of replacing the roof on the WJLS facility.
When asked by Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher about the condition of the roof, Bickey said the roof is not in danger of collapse.
"The roof, right now the way it stands, is it dangerous?" Sopher asked.
"We haven't had any structural compromises," Bickey replied. "It's just got a lot of leaks in it.
"It's not an imminent danger," he added. "It's rentable. The thing is there are significant enough leaks that would be worrisome, water falling in on a computer, something like that."
"You're catching the leaks with buckets and trash cans right now?" Sopher asked.
"More leaks happen when it snows," Bickey said. "That's a bigger issue than rain."
At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy noted that WJLS has radio equipment on the roof and inquired whether it would be a liability for the city.
Bickey said the equipment must stay on the roof. It is very expensive to remove it.
The roof is a rubber or EPDM roof. EPDM is an extremely durable synthetic rubber roofing membrane that is weighted, fastened or adhered, sometimes called being "glued down." EPDM roofing is durable but more prone to damage than some roofing materials. It works well on sloping roofs and can last up to 50 years with proper maintenance.
Bickey added that the he currently has space heaters in the basement to ensure the pipes do not freeze.
City treasurer Billie Trump said that he and Public Works employees have gone through the WJLS building.
"It seems to be a very solid building," Trump said. "I'm not an engineer, but it seems to be good.
"On the ground floor, the two spaces that are currently vacant are really attractive spaces. They're right on Main Street."
Regarding the new roof, Trump said the city is "right on the cusp of a lot of economic activity."
Members of Council thanked Bickey.
"I'll be the first to thank you for this gift," Sopher, a historian, told Bickey. "It's very positive of you to think this way to fix your situation about that building.
"It's very nice."
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter and Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap also thanked Bickey.
"Thank you for thinking outside the box," said Hunter.
Rappold suggested there is a possibility of using the space as an incubator for new businesses in conjunction with New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and West Virginia HIVE Network in Beckley. The partnership could help entrepreneurs.
"These people are industrious, they're smart," said Rappold. "A lot of times, they just need to have that little boost to help them."
City attorney Bill File said that Council must propose an ordinance to accept the property and then hold two hearings in order to pass it.
Bickey told The Register-Herald that Harper Rentals does not have plans to donate additional buildings.
Currently, Lisa Armes of Armes Realty has the Raleigh Playhouse, which Dan Bickey bought and renovated in the 2010s, listed for sale at $1.3 million.