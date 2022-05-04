Appalachian Bible College invites the community to Spring Bible Conference on Thursday and Friday, May 5-6, to hear year’s speakers, Dr. Bill Monroe, ABC alumnus and pastor of Florence Baptist Temple (Florence, SC), and Dr. Daniel Davey, president of Virginia Beach Theological Seminary (Virginia Beach, VA).
Both will present messages on the theme “Servants Under the Yoke.”
Spring Bible Conference morning sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. and evening sessions at 7 p.m. in Anderson Hall. The schedule and video stream link is available at abc.edu/bible-conference.
Nursery is provided during the evening sessions.
The baccalaureate Class of 2022 will present their Senior Class Program on Friday at 2:30 p.m. with commencement on Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is welcome in Anderson Hall or may view the services online: abc.edu/live.