With partnerships from the Beckley Arts Center, West Virginia State University and myriad businesses and organizations, the annual BEX Arts Week returns to Beckley for a week in mid-July with the aim of providing an artistic opportunity for southern West Virginians.
The non-profit event was founded four years ago by Saja Montague, Christine Kinder, Jared Kaplan and Shane Pierce to produce thought-provoking art projects for the community and provide an opportunity which they felt southern West Virginia was lacking.
The event, scheduled for July 15-23, offers an inclusive opportunity for not only artists in the area, but also art audiences.
The community development project is made possible by many different collaborative efforts with each partner creating its own programming, allowing for a very diverse schedule for the week.
“I think a big thing that makes BEX Arts Week work and makes it stand out against other arts weeks is that we are super focused on collaboration, and we want everyone to take autonomy with their event and feel empowered,” Kimber said.
The event covers many different mediums of art and events including an open-air arts project to cover graffiti on the ramp at the Beckley skate park. Other offerings, among others, include a film festival, a pottery workshop, an astrophotography workshop, a pinhole photography workshop and a silent disco.
“I think it’s celebrating the fact that we’re outsiders or feel like outsiders,” said Montague, “and we want everyone to feel included or that they can be a part of something. And they can be a part of beautifying their community and art is just the perfect umbrella for everything.”
Most of the events offer free admission, and the few that aren’t have accessible prices. However, most sessions are on a first-come, first-served basis. People interested in any of the art sessions are urged to sign up for events as soon as possible.
One of the goals of the arts week, Kinder said, is to get people to take pride in where they live and highlight the artists who live and work here.
“We have a ton of creative people here who are immensely talented,” Kinder said, "and sometimes people might think we’re just in Appalachia so why should we even try. But actually, we are really special to be Appalachian, so it's kind of celebrating everything weird about where we are.”
Additional information about the non-profit as well as its events can be found on the BEX Facebook page as well as on the event website bexwv.com. Informational zines can also be found at the BAC, the Chocolate Moose, and Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre.