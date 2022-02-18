Betty J. Wilkes, lover of God, people and horses, has died

Betty Jane Wilkes, the well-loved and last surviving sibling in one of the most prominent Beckley families, has died.
Wilkes, who would have turned 101 in April 2022, passed away Thursday night, a Calfee Funeral Home staff member confirmed Friday.
"I loved her dearly, and we stayed in touch, more recently by phone at the start of Covid," Mayor Rob Rappold said of Wilkes on Friday.
"I'm sad, even though I understand that the time comes for all," he added. "I pray that Betty and her brothers and sisters rest in peace.
"The Wilkes family is legendary for their kindness, philanthropy and humanity."
Mayor Rappold said the Rappolds and his mother's family, the Barrick family, were friends with the Wilkeses.
The daughter of the late Grace Lilly Wilkes and prominent insurance businessman William Wesley Wilkes, Betty was the baby of the seven Wilkes children. Her siblings were David Philip, Wesley Jr., Grace Lilly, Lewyn, Jimmy and Joan. The siblings died in their birth order, with Joan dying on March 2, 2007.
During her century of life, Betty lived.
She was a teacher in the Raleigh County Schools system, teaching at Lincoln Elementary and Crab Orchard Elementary.
After Joan's death in 2007, Betty established the Joan Wilkes Memorial Spaghetti Dinner to raise funds for the humane society.
To some people, Wilkes and her sisters Joan and Grace were the quintessential princesses of Beckley, the town where they were born and lived most of their lives.
Betty was born in April 1920 and spent her life in her hometown, although she loved to travel other continents. As a child and throughout her life, she loved horses. One of her favorite childhood photos showed her perched contentedly on her favorite horse.
Betty and Joan stayed at the well-recognized Wilkes family home on North Eisenhower Drive until their deaths and were life-long members of First Baptist Church.
In the years prior to Covid, Betty attended many social events. When they were well into their 80th and 90th decades, Betty and Joan were darlings of local media, giving interviews when asked and then inviting reporters out to drink margaritas or to have dinner at the Wilkes home.
On certain nights of the week, Betty shared in 2002, eyes twinkling, the students of Mountain State University's culinary program came over to cook.
The sisters were supporters of the now-defunct Mountain State University, although Betty had hinted to The Register-Herald in 2003 that she had questions about some of the admissions operations there. She did not elaborate, but the university lost accreditation and closed in 2013, amid concerns of poor administrative oversight.
The Wilkes sisters loved animals and were donors to the Raleigh County Humane Society. They also established the Wilkes Family Fund through Beckley Area Foundation, with income from the fund supporting the Salvation Army and Raleigh Humane Society.
Betty remained a member of a number of local organizations, including the Raleigh County Historical Society, although she did not leave her house as frequently during the later years of her life in the pandemic, First Baptist Church members had reported.
Betty and Joan were awarded the 2004 YMCA Spirit of Beckley award in December 2003.
They were the naming donors to the Wilkes Family Chapel at Concord University's University Point.
Bill Baker, a former superintendent for Raleigh County Schools, former Raleigh Commission president and current president of Pinecrest Development Corporation, remembered Betty as a firm, dedicated teacher who was well-loved by students.
"She was a great lady," Baker said. "She was a great teacher.
"She was, absolutely, one of the teachers that demanded a lot from her students, but, at the same time, they loved her."
When Baker, a Democrat, was running for a local office around 25 years ago, he said Betty, a well-known member of the Republican Party, approached him at a fundraiser with a clear directive.
"Betty and Joan both came," Baker recalled. "Betty came up to me, and, as only Betty can do, gave me that schoolteacher look and said, 'Now, Bill Baker, I changed my voting registration from Republican to Democrat, just so I could vote for you in the primary.
'You'd better hope I don't die a Democrat.'
"She and Joan both were excellent people, and it saddens me that Betty's passed away," Baker said.
Many in Beckley will remember Wilkes as an encouraging influence in their lives, a person who built up her community and the people whom she encountered in her day-to-day life.
"Betty was a wonderful person and treated everyone like her own student," said Raleigh Historical Society President Tom Sopher. "She was a member of the Raleigh Historical Society and always bragged about how proud she was of the good work we were doing.
"I just loved her."
Betty loved to travel throughout her life, visiting Africa, Europe and Asia. She enjoyed travel with her mother in her youth and developed a passion and knowledge of antiques, which her mother collected.
She was a graduate of Concord College and attended Marshall University and West Virginia University, where she earned a master's degree and did graduate work.
Betty served in many local clubs and organizations throughout her life. She was a charter member and president of the Rhododendron Garden Club in 1963, Woman's Club of Beckley, Delta Kappa Gamma and a charter member of the Friends of the Library and Raleigh County Historical Society.
She served on the board of directors of the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.
Betty had worked as a teacher in Raleigh County Schools, including Crab Orchard Elementary School and Lincoln Elementary School.
In 2003, the late Farmer Bill Meadows, founder of the multi-million-dollar Meadows Farms Nurseries and Landscapes in the Washington, D.C., metro area, told guests at the Spirit of Beckley dinner that Wilkes had given him a spanking when he was in her sixth-grade class at Crab Orchard Elementary.
Sort of.
Meadows, who died in 2017, said he tossed an orange to his cousin behind Wilkes' back. The orange knocked over the goldfish's bowl, killing the beloved pet fish.
"I was not used to something this great ... killing the class fish ... happening," Meadows, a self-confessed "class clown," recalled.
Wilkes, who was about 25 years old, marched him to the cloakroom and had him grab his ankles. Feeling awful that he had killed the fish, he waited for the first swat of her paddle and then heard Wilkes order him to stand.
With a tear in her eye, he said, she began striking the paddle against the plywood wall of the cloakroom.
"'The next time you do anything even half this bad, I'm going to be hitting your rear and not this plywood,'" he quoted Wilkes. "'And if you go back out there and don't act like you've been paddled, by the end of the day, I will paddle you.'
"She won my heart that day," said Meadows.
Dr. Jerry Beasley of Hinton worked with "the Wilkes sisters," as they were known in southern West Virginia, on the chapel at Concord University. Beasley was president of the university when University Point was built, and he remembers Wilkes.
"It was Betty and her sister (Joan) who provided the naming gift for the Wilkes Family Chapel on the Concord campus," Beasley said. "Of course, the chapel now is one of the hallmarks on the Concord campus, but it's especially significant because it's an interfaith chapel, a place where people from different faith traditions can come together to find common purpose, and I don't think there's been a time in our recent history that such a place has been more important.
"Betty's vision was our vision, and that was that our country was supposed to be a beacon to the rest of the world, where people from different traditions can come together in a community with a singleness of purpose."
Beasley, a Harvard University graduate who led Concord from 1985 to 2008, also received gentle scoldings.
"I knew that I'd better toe the mark when I was around her," Beasley said Friday, "or I would get that school teacher stare, that you could see the sparkle in her eyes.
"There was bemusement behind it, but you knew what you needed to do to satisfy her expectation.
"We knew what that meant.
"Many of us were treated like her elementary students," he recalled.
Despite her gentle chiding, Beasley said most visits with Wilkes ended "with a piece of peanut butter pie."