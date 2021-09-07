Best-selling author to speak at Concord

New York Times best-selling author and journalist Harlan Cohen is scheduled to speak at Concord University on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m.
His presentation will be in the Fine Arts Main Auditorium and is open to the Concord campus community and the general public at no charge.
A prolific speaker, Cohen has visited over 500 high school and college campuses. He is the author of seven books including "The Naked Roommate: And 107 Other Issues You Might Run Into In College" and "WIN OR LEARN: The Naked Truth About Turning Every Rejection Into Your Ultimate Success."
"WIN OR LEARN" is the featured book for first-year students in their required UNIV 100 classes at Concord this year. UNIV 100 helps new students make a smooth transition to college.
Harlan’s books have over 1 million copies in print. He is the founder of BeforeCollege.TV and is a frequent guest on television and radio programs. He is based in Chicago, where he lives with his wife, three children, and two dogs.
His upcoming appearance at Concord is sponsored by West Virginia GEAR UP. In addition to his afternoon presentation, he will also meet with the university’s residential staff earlier in the day.