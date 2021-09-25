For the past 25 years, Tamarack has showcased the best of West Virginia, from art and locally crafted goods to regional cuisine and hand-crafted brews.
All of this was on display Saturday as Tamarack celebrated its 25th anniversary.
The celebration was an all-day, indoor-outdoor event featuring live music, artist demonstrations, food trucks, a beer festival and more.
There were also activities for kids, including The Bubble Wagon, Magician & Balloon Art Will Davis and Ellens Ice Cream.
Jennifer Farley, Tamarack marketing director, said people were able to experience everything that Tamarack has to offer all in one day at the anniversary celebration.
“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, and we want to keep it going,” she said. “We want to keep people in the know of what’s here for generations to come.”
She added that all 55 counties are represented at Tamarack with artisans.
When Tamarack held its grand opening in 1996, Farley said there was nothing like it anywhere else in the country.
“It was originally put in place to showcase local artwork, local merchandise and local food to travelers and locals alike,” she said. “It was born of visionaries. At the time it was created, there wasn’t anything like it in existence. We’re really proud that we’ve made it 25 years and we plan to make it 25 more – even 100 more years.”
In the past 25 years, Farley said, Tamarack has welcomed more than 9 million guests.
Farley said they will donate a portion of the proceeds from Saturday’s event to the Women’s Resource Center.
“We believe in giving back to the community,” she said. “The community is what supports us as well as travelers, and we enjoy creating economic impact for the state.”