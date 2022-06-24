Tamarack Marketplace will be holding its 14th annual Best of West Virginia Juried Exhibition this Saturday, June 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery.
The exhibition celebrates the talents and creativity of West Virginia artists by showcasing some of the best artwork in the state. There are over 100 pieces on display including paintings, stained glass, woodwork, photography and more.
Dr. Stuart Robinson, art department chair for Radford University, and Kayla Colemen, director of VAE Raleigh, are this year’s jurors.
“This year’s exhibition was highly competitive, and our jurors really had their work cut out for them,” said Mandy Lash, gallery director.
“With over 300 works submitted from incredibly talented West Virginians from all over this state, they did an excellent job of curating a dynamic exhibition and selecting pieces that really exemplify the breadth of talent we have in our beautiful Mountain State.”
The event will begin with an award ceremony recognizing the winners of the competition followed by an opening reception in the gallery with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and wine.
The event is open to the public and visitors will be able to vote for their favorite works which will be presented with a “People’s Choice” award at the conclusion of the exhibition.