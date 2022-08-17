Belafonte-Biesemeyer an honored guest at WVFDW annual meeting Sept. 30

Democratic women, elected officials and guests will celebrate the 58th annual meeting of the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women, Inc. on Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2022, at the Charleston Marriott Town Center in Charleston.
Among the highlights of the three-day, in-person event, will be the attendance of Adrienne Belafonte Biesemeyer, oldest child of singer, actor, political and social activist Harry Belafonte; and educator and early childhood development advocate Frances Marguerite Byrd-Belafonte-Mazique.
“Ms. Belafonte Biesemeyer has graciously accepted our invitation to be the Keynote speaker at our Banquet and in addition, attend the entire event,” explained Anna Gillespie, (Brooke County) President of the statewide Federation. “We are so honored to have her presence and I know our members will be thrilled by her support of our organization,” Gillespie added.
Belafonte Biesemeyer has been a resident of West Virginia since the mid ‘60’s.
She is a retired Licensed Professional Counselor and former Chair of the West Virginia Board of Examiners of Counseling. She also designed and directed the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Center for International Medicine and Cultural Concerns which focused on medical students experiencing medical training in developing countries around the world.
Since her retirement, Belafonte Biesemeyer has returned to one of her many talents in designing and selling one-of-a-kind art wearables while also concentrating on the Anir Foundation, which she and her daughter Rachael Blue founded in 1997. The Foundation is a non-profit focusing on educating North Americans about non-European based cultures.
Belafonte Biesemeyer will address membership and guests at the annual banquet at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. To register, contact a local county club President. Follow this event for any changes on facebook.com/WVFDW.
