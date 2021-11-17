The City of Beckley will host the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 11 a.m. Line-up will begin at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School (floats, vehicles) and at 10 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (bands & walking units). The course of the parade will follow the same route as in past years.
The organizing committee selected the parade theme: “Gingerbread House Christmas”. Floats should have signs on all four sides identifying the group on the float. Categories include: Church/religious, business/commercial, schools, non-profit business/organization and civic/service club. Trophies will be awarded for the best overall, five float categories (1st & 2nd), along with the judges’ choice walking unit, animal unit, classic car, plus bands. Cash prizes may be awarded for the best overall ($100) and 1st place in the five float categories ($50).
An Awards Ceremony will occur after the parade in the stage area at the corner of Neville & Heber Streets. Each party who participates with a float should send a representative to the Ceremony to claim the appropriate trophy. Band trophies may be delivered separately. If you do not claim your trophy after the parade, please pick up at City Hall, Monday – Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Please see the data below for more information and the entry form. Please fill out and mail the entry form, at no charge, to Jill Moorefield, City of Beckley, 409 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, West Virginia 25801 or fax to 304-256-1816 by December 2. You will receive your line-up position upon your arrival on the day of the parade - Entries will be grouped by categories.
If you have any questions, contact Moorefield at 304-256-1776.
For more information about the event and registration information, visit register-herald.com
BECKLEY CHRISTMAS PARADE INFORMATION
PARADE THEMES: “Gingerbread House Christmas”
PARADE DATE: Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
Note: If heavy rain or extremely low temperatures (under 20 degrees) are forecasted for Saturday, a possible inclement weather make-up date may be Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 pm (if weather improves by then). However, we normally do not cancel or postpone events.
LINE UP: Floats line up at Park Middle School between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
Children can arrive between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (drop in front of City National Bank, Park Ave). All vehicles must enter from Woodlawn Avenue turning onto Park Avenue. Bands and walking units will line up at Beckley Intermodal Gateway between 10 and 10:30 a.m.
DEADLINE FOR ENTRY: Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
PARADE ROUTE: Follow Park Avenue, right onto Third Avenue, right onto Neville Street, (walkers & bands at B.I.G.), left onto Heber Street, right onto Main Street, left onto Kanawha Street, left onto Prince Street, past the Police Department & ending at Leslie C. Gates Place.
FLOAT COMPETITION: Floats will be judged during the Parade for use of the theme, use of color, and originality. The Judges’ Stand will be in the lot near the corner of Neville & Heber Streets. PLEASE HAVE THE NAME OF YOUR GROUP ON YOUR FLOAT CLEARLY VISIBLE FOR JUDGING ON ALL SIDES.
Float awards will be presented at the Judges Stand near the corner of Neville and Heber Streets following the parade.
FLOAT REQUIREMENTS: Float length not to exceed 55 ft.; Float height not to exceed 13 ft.; Float width not to exceed 8 ft.
- All materials must be able to stand up to rain or snow.
- Music on floats is welcome.
SANTA CLAUS: Santa will ride at the end of the Parade. No other Santas are allowed in the Parade.
EMERGENCY VEHICLES: Please complete an entry form. NO LOUD SIRENS PERMITTED. Spectators are unable to hear music from bands and floats. Sirens are amplified when set off between the buildings and hurt children’s ears. Decorated vehicles welcome!
ANIMALS: HORSES MUST BE BAGGED or have clean-up crew.
SPACING/CANDY: Please keep about 20 feet between you and the group in front of you. Please move your group along so that there is a good flow and no gaps in the parade. Do not stop to perform and create a gap. DO NOT THROW OBJECTS OR CANDY FROM YOUR FLOAT OR VEHICLE. Children often run into the street after it & may get hurt. If you wish to distribute candy/items, please have someone walk alongside your entry to distribute.
BECKLEY CHRISTMAS PARADE ENTRY FORM
NAME OF GROUP _____________________________________________________
CONTACT PERSON ______________________________________
ADDRESS OF REPRESENTATIVE (please provide) ________________________
CITY, STATE, ZIP ___________________________________________________
PHONE NUMBER _________________________________________
FAX NUMBER ____________________________________________
E-MAIL ADDRESS ________________________________________
TYPE OF UNIT:
__Walking
__Mascot
__Band
__Float
__Animal (Specify) -
Vehicle
__ Classic Car: Make_____ Model_____ Color______
__ Emergency Vehicle
Other (Specify)
CATEGORY:
__Church/Religious;
__Business/Commercial;
__School;
__Non-profit business or organization;
__Civic/Service Club
WILL YOU HAVE MUSIC ON FLOAT?
Yes
No
RETURN ENTRY FORM by Thursday, Dec. 2 to:
Jill Moorefield
CITY OF BECKLEY
409 South Kanawha Street or P O Box 2514
Beckley, WV 25801
OR
Fax to 304-256-1816
OR
Email jmoorefield@beckley.org