Beckley's Chili Night postponed a week

With the remnants of Hurricane Ian forecast to bring rain to the Beckley area on Saturday, Beckley Events has decided to postpone Chili Night one week, moving the event from Saturday, Oct. 1, to Saturday, Oct. 8.
Various forecasts peg the chance of rain anywhere from 80 percent to 100 percent with accumulations of about three-quarters of an inch on Friday and up to an inch on Saturday.
"We polled our booths and entertainment and the majority voted to move the event a week,” Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley Events, wrote in an email to The Register-Herald. “Hopefully, October 8 will be drier weather."
The rescheduling did not come without some pain.
Moorefield said about a dozen of the booths – six chili and six non-chili booths – had to cancel due to other commitments. Most booths, she said, will still participate.
She is also reworking the entertainment schedule, moving the Danley Band up to the opening spot at 5 to 6 p.m. at Jim Word Memorial Park since they have another booking at 8 p.m.
"I am waiting to hear back from the Gospel Singaleers" to see if they can change their schedule, Moorefield said, and DNS Entertainment DJs, originally scheduled to be mixing it up at the WVU Tech plaza from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., have another event booked.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes any of the booths or those who planned to attend,” Moorefield said. “But it will be a much better event in drier weather."
The 10-day forecast by The Weather Channel shows a 24 percent chance of rain under partly cloudy skies next Saturday, with a high of 61 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and a low of 41 degrees at night with a 30 percent chance of showers late.
Once the weather cooperates, the city’s 31st annual Chili Night will spread across the streets of downtown from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and feature the fall favorite concoctions of 28 vendors plus 24 non-chili vendors.
In addition to the chili, there will be a variety of musical entertainment at several stages.
A $5 admission includes five sample tickets and a voting coin.
Additional booths will offer drinks and other food such as funnel cakes, roasted corn, barbecue, baked goods and more, along with pop-up shops and informational booths. Additionally, several downtown businesses will be open during the event.
