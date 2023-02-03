beckley, w.va. – While the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has dipped by a penny to $3.49 since the beginning of the week, Friday’s average in West Virginia was steady overnight at $3.41.
That’s 2 cents lower than one week ago but 32 cents more than a month ago and 18 cents a gallon more than a year ago.
Beckley’s average gas price also dropped a penny overnight, but is 8 cents a gallon higher than the state average at $3.47. That’s a penny less than the average a week ago.
Beckley’s average price is trending 26 cents higher than a month ago and 18 cents higher than a year ago.
The average gas price in Charleston dropped a penny from yesterday, trending well below both the state and Beckley averages at $3.34.
Charleston’s current gas price average is 4 cents lower than the average one week ago but is 40 cents more than a month ago and 8 cents higher than a year ago.
Bluefield’s average gas price dropped a penny overnight as well, averaging $3.43. That’s 4 cents lower than the average one week ago. Bluefield’s average is now averaging 26 cents higher than a month ago and about a dime higher than last year at this time.
Around the state, the highest county-level average gas price can be found in Hardy County at $3.69. The cheapest county-wide average price of gasoline in the state can be found in Logan County, averaging $3.13.
Checking nearby states, the average price for a gallon of regular Friday in Ohio was at $3.39, Kentucky $3.17, Virginia $3.38, Maryland $3.47 and Pennsylvania $3.77.
Across the nation, the high spot is Hawaii, still averaging $4.93 for a gallon of regular. California follows at $4.59, climbing 6 cents in the past week.
The low spot in the nation can be found in Texas, still averaging $3.12 for a gallon of regular.
