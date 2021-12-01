The City of Beckley will host the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 11 a.m.
Line-up begins at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School (floats, vehicles) and at 10 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (bands and walking units). The parade will follow the traditional route through downtown as in past years.
This year’s parade theme is “Gingerbread House Christmas.” A variety of entries have registered to participate – from bands and dance groups to floats and decorated vehicles, plus singers, mascots, walking groups, classic cars, emergency vehicles, and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Some other activities planned in downtown on Saturday include:
l Tickety Boo Mercantile’s Open House – sales, door prizes, artists, & refreshments, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
l The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre will have a few vendors set up in the lobby 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., plus will be selling theater popcorn and piping Christmas music outside from their marquee sign.
l Coffee on Main will be open selling coffee, other drinks, lunch items and sweets. They will host a couple of gingerbread cookie-decorating sessions at 1 p.m.and 2:15 p.m. Spots are limited; pre-register at 304-923-8613.
l Holy O’s will debut their new food trailer at Jim Word Memorial Park and will be selling mini-doughnuts and hot chocolate.
l The International Grocer on Neville will be open.
l Beckley Axe-Hole will open at noon and offer a parade special from noon to 4 p.m., $15 per person per hour.
l Caroling at the Cardinals Corner – join in singing a few Christmas carols at the cardinal sculpture on the new plaza at the corner of Neville and Heber streets after the parade and right before the parade awards are announced. A stage will be set up in the parking lot across the street.
l The Raleigh County Public Library plans to host an ornament-making workshop at noon.
Also, on Saturday, Dec. 4, in the area:
l The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine – ice skating during the afternoon and then the Coal Town Christmas Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. includes ice skating, caroling, hot chocolate, marshmallow-roasting, plus ornament-making and the “Arthur” exhibit at the Youth Museum. $12/$10. Note: The last day for the ice skating rink is Sunday, Dec. 5
l Beckley Dance Theatre presents "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium for $15.
l Appalachian Bible College Annual Christmas Concert, free, 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.