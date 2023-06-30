charleston, w.va. – Kanawha Stone Company Inc. was low bidder on a project to build part of the Beckley Z-Way bypass between Beaver and South Eisenhower Drive, with a bid of $56.8 million.
On Wednesday, the West Virginia Division of Highways awarded 16 major paving contracts.
This year’s WVDOH paving schedule includes $195 million in federal highway funding. That money includes $75 million to pave about 170 miles of two-lane state and U.S. routes and another $120 million or so to pave more than 45 miles of interstates and expressways.
Other projects in The Register-Herald’s primary market include:
- SQP Construction Group Inc. was low bidder on an ADA ramp project in Meadow Bridge and the local area, with a bid of $700,065. (Fayette and Greenbrier counties)
- SMH Construction Company Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace the Paint Creek Arch Bridge, with a bid of $1,807,363.11. (Fayette County)
- Pritchard Signal & Light Company was low bidder on a traffic signal project on Vermillion Street in Athens, with a bid of $297,996. (Mercer County)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.